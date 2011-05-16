Quirky Smart Power Strip that Solves Wall Warts

Any reader of Tom's will know the pain of trying to fit a mega wall-wart into a standard power strip. Even though these wonderful inventions allow us to connect a handful more plugs into a single socket – often with surge protection – the clever design never translates over to the gadget makers.

Many gadgets will have big AC adapters attached to the plug, which can hog up at lease a couple other sockets. It's annoying for sure, and that's why there have been a few designs that try to solve this problem.

One of them is the Pivot Power, which keeps the flat design of a power strip but can pivot to make way for fatty plugs.

At $30, do you think it's worth it for the added utility?