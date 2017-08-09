Get This Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $8

Ditch those serpentine nests of wires and cables once and for all. The TechMatte PowerPod 2 Qi Wireless Charging Pad is designed to charge your gadgets sans cables.





The circular pad resembles Samsung's pricier Qi Pad, but costs significantly less. To charge your Qi-enabled device, just place it on the pad and it'll charge via inductive charging. The downside is that you'll need to provide your own 2 amp or higher AC adapter, but after a quick search on Amazon we found the Aukey Wall Charger for $9.99. Combined, that's still under $20 for both items.

The pad is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S6 smartphones, Nexus 5, Nexus 6, Moto Droid Turbo, and Moto Droid Maxx. Other phones may require a wireless charging receiver.