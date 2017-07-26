Google Pixel 2 Renders Show Radical Redesign



Google's current Pixel lineup features two pretty similar-looking phones, even with their differently-sized screens. But Google might be thinking about mixing things up for this year's Pixel models, and new renders show just how differently these new phones might look.





The renders come courtesy of @OnLeaks, who's establishing a reputation for revealing details about upcoming phones, and a website called MySmartPrice, which hasn't. The renders are based on factory CADs, according to @OnLeaks, and there's even a video showing them in all their glory.

The biggest differences between the two models come on the front of the phone. The Pixel 2 has more noticeable bezels on the top and bottom of its screen, while the Pixel XL2 looks to be more in the spirit of extra-wide displays found on the Galaxy S8 and LG G6. Both of the new phones have less prominent bezels than the current Pixels, though.



(Image credit: Pixel 2 render (Credit: @OnLeaks/MySmartPrice)

We've already gotten a look at the Pixel XL2, thanks to Android Police, and this new render of the larger phone matches up well with the earlier leaked image. We've yet to see much of the smaller Pixel 2, but in its report on the Pixel XL2 leak, Android Police suggested that it would hew more closely to the look of the original Pixel, giving Google an entry-level model.



Pixel XL2 render (Credit:@OnLeaks/MySmartPrice

According to MySmartPrice, the Pixel 2 measures 5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches, while the Pixel XL2 would be 6.2 x 3 x 0.31 inches. In both cases, the new phones would be wider and taller than the current Pixels, though slightly thinner.



The report doesn't tackle screen sizes, but other rumors surrounding Google's next Pixel suggest that the Pixel 2 and XL2 will have 5- and 6-inch displays, respectively. The renders don't show a headphone jack, which squares with other rumors about the new phones' design.



Expect to hear more leaks and see more reported renders of Google's upcoming phones as we get closer to the expected fall launch date for the Pixel 2.