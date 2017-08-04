We Have Some Bad News About the Google Pixel 2

Big, blockbuster sequels typically give you more of the same, but Google looks like it will take something away from its upcoming Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones.

According to new reports, the flagship smartphones will join the likes of the iPhone 7 and the Moto Z2 Force as major smartphones that ditched the headphone jack. The new Pixels will likely also gain a nearly bezel-free design -- the other hip, new trend.

(Image credit: The Mirror)

This is according to a tweet from 9to5Google managing editor Stephen Hall, which reads "Just got another tip that Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will both ditch the headphone jack. In case you needed further confirmation." This follows the UK-based tech accessories site Mobile Fun posting a series of Pixel 2 cases from Olixar for sale, with design renders that also suggest it won't get the 3.5mm audio jack.

The images of the Pixel 2 handset in cases posted to Mobile Fun also suggest that the Pixel 2's screen will stretch even further, cutting the bezel on the top, bottom and sides of the phone down by half.

Image: Mobile Fun/Olixar

If Google decides to kill the headphone jack, it will be an about-face from the company, which patted itself on the back for including one in the original Pixel. Maybe Google's seen the same light that Apple has, and believes that Bluetooth connections provide an acceptable alternative.

Also, British newspaper The Mirror published a pair of Pixel 2 renders it attributes to Olixar's Twitter account, though, that account no longer offers any tweets with said renders. The two colorways shown appear to be burgundy with copper and cobalt blue copper, seemingly taking design cues from Microsoft's Surface Laptops and type covers.

We'll have to wait for the company to launch the new handset to find out.