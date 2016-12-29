Best Movies of All Time (and Where to Watch Them)
Best Movies of All Time (and Where to Watch Them)
What movie should you watch tonight? With so many titles available on streaming services, choosing a flick can be daunting. To narrow down the search, we took a look at Rotten Tomatoes' list of the top 100 movies of all time. Check out this compilation of the top critically acclaimed classic and contemporary films. From The Godfather to Inside Out, there's something on here for everyone.
Up (2009) — 98 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
There's something for everyone in this animated adventure. An elderly widower travels to South America in a very peculiar way and inadvertently brings an inquisitive kid along for the ride. Touching and hilarious, Up is a good film to enjoy with the whole family (and a box of tissues).
Where to Watch: Amazon, Microsoft
(Credit: Walt Disney Pictures)
The 400 Blows (Les Quatre Cents Coups) (1959) — 100 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
This French drama tells the story of Antoine Doinel, a misunderstood kid growing up (and raising hell) in 1950s Paris. Loosely based on director Francois Truffaut's own adolescence, the film is praised as a rare gem that explores the real trials of childhood without relying on sentimentality and nostalgia.
Where to Watch: iTunes, GooglePlay
(Credit: Zenith International Films)
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre — 100 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Treasure, sweeping mountain vistas and Shakespeare-worthy irony — this 1948 classic has it all. Humphrey Bogart stars as drifter-turned-gold-prospector Fred C. Dobbs, whose insurmountable flaws make for an entertaining, but ultimately tragic, story of greed and betrayal.
Where to Watch: iTunes, GooglePlay
(Credit: Warner Brothers Pictures)
Taxi Driver (1976) — 99 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
If you loved Goodfellas, Gangs of New York or any of Martin Scorsese's other hit films, then you should definitely find time to watch Taxi Driver, the director's violent tale of an unhinged New York City cabbie. Taxi Driver's main character — a young Robert De Niro — is a former marine, hell-bent on taking revenge against the bleak and unforgiving city he calls home.
Where to Watch: iTunes, Amazon
(Credit: Columbia Pictures)
The Philadelphia Story (1940) — 100 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Imagine your favorite romantic comedy. Now imagine if that rom-com had been made in 1946, and you get a pretty good feel for The Philadelphia Story. This classic tale of "remarriage" stars Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn as an upper-class divorced couple who reconnect on the eve of Miss Lord's (Hepburn's) second marriage to a man who doesn't really understand her.
Where to Watch: Amazon, GooglePlay
(Credit: MGM)
M (1931) — 100 Percent Rotten Tomatoes Rating
A dark tale of a serial killer who preys on children in 1930s Berlin, M is a film to watch late at night with all the lights off. The thriller is considered a precursor to the film noir genre that dominated the 1940s and 1950s. Its twisted plot (and English subtitles) will keep you on the edge of your seat.
(Credit: Netherland Film Museum)
Bride of Frankenstein (1935) — 100 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Bride of Frankenstein must have been the perfect date night movie when it was released in 1935. This slightly goofy horror flick is a sequel to the 1931 film Frankenstein and continues the tale of Dr. Frankenstein and his Monster. The creature now demands a mate — but at what cost?
Where to Watch: iTunes, Amazon
(Credit: Universal Pictures)
Sunset Boulevard (1950) — 98 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Bizarre but brilliant, Sunset Boulevard is the story of a fading Hollywood actress (Gloria Swanson) who's determined to make it to the top again with the help of a handsome young screenwriter. Things take a turn for the worse when the former star finds out that her screenwriting paramour is in love with another woman.
Where to Watch: Netflix
(Credit: Paramount Pictures)
Toy Story 2 (1999) — 100 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Who doesn't love an adventure movie about a courageous band of talking toys? A sequel to the 1995 hit Toy Story, this animated flick introduces some new characters, including an unexpected love interest for Buzz Lightyear. If you haven't watched the Toy Story movies with your family yet, you're really missing out.
Where to Watch: iTunes, Amazon
(Credit: Buena Vista Pictures)
Selma (2015) — 99 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Selma chronicles an important moment in American history: the fight for equal voting rights for black people and the subsequent passing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The film focuses on the Selma-to-Montgomery marches, which were led by Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights activists. Brutally honest, Selma serves as reminder of the power of film to bring history to life.
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime, Hulu
(Credit: Paramount Pictures)
Toy Story 3 (2010) — 99 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Yes, it's yet another Toy Story sequel, but this family film is worth watching. Hilarious and action-packed, the third Toy Story movie brings back the same cast of quirky characters in a new setting — a day-care center full of sticky-fingered toddlers and maniacal nemeses. Though it's a bit darker than the other films in the franchise, this movie is sure to keep both kids and adults laughing.
Where to Watch: iTunes, Amazon
(Credit: Walt Disney Pictures)
Rashōmon (1951) — 100 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
The premise of this Japanese period drama is unusual: A dead samurai turns up in the woods, and a bandit, a woodcutter, the dead samurai's wife and the dead samurai himself all take turns explaining how the crime unfolded. But none of them tells the same story.
Where to watch: iTunes, Amazon
(Credit: Janus Films)
The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) — 100 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Everybody loves a friendly bandit who steals from the rich to give to the poor, especially when that bandit is Errol Flynn. This classic version of the Robin Hood tale is endlessly entertaining, with drawn-out fight scenes that will leave both young and old viewers cheering for the men in tights.
Where to watch: iTunes, GooglePlay
(Credit: Warner Bros.)
Rear Window (1954) — 100 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
This classic Alfred Hitchcock movie represents the famed director at his best, critics say. It's a nail-biting suspense story, replete with all the murder, voyeurism and psychological confusion you can stomach on movie night.
Where to watch: iTunes, Amazon
(Credit: Paramount Pictures)
The Maltese Falcon (1941) — 100 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Another winner from director John Huston (he also directed The Treasure of the Sierra Madre), this classic film noir tells the story of an international band of criminals in search of a priceless relic. Full of suspense and red herrings, The Maltese Falcon is an excellent movie to watch on a cold, rainy night.
Where to watch: iTunes, Amazon
(Credit: Warner Bros.)
King Kong (1933) — 98 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Do we really need to convince you to watch a movie about a giant ape who falls in love with a pretty blonde and ends up fighting off World War I bombers while clinging to the top of the Empire State Building? Didn't think so.
Where to watch: iTunes, Amazon
(Credit: RKO Pictures)
The Battle of Algiers (La Battaglia di Algeri) (1967) — 99 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Want to take a break from the current political landscape in the United States? Try watching this movie about Algeria's fight for independence from France in 1962. While historical war dramas aren't everyone's cup of tea, this film is widely acclaimed for its unique portrayal of urban guerilla warfare. Pentagon officials screened the movie in 2003, ostensibly to gain insight into how to defeat guerilla groups in urban Iraq.
Where to watch: iTunes, GooglePlay
(Credit: Rialto Pictures)
Repulsion (1965) — 100 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Weird, scary and unpredictable, this movie by international filmmaker Roman Polanski (Rosemary's Baby, The Pianist) is widely regarded as one of his best works. If you like psychological thrillers à la Hitchcock, you'll love Repulsion, too.
Where to watch: iTunes, Amazon
(Credit: Royal Films International)
North by Northwest (1959) — 100 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
This Hitchcock film is nothing short of a roller coaster, with plot twists and turns that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Add the iconic scene of an armed crop duster chasing after the film's frazzled protagonist, and you have a classic movie that is not to be missed.
Where to watch: iTunes, Amazon
(Credit: Turner Entertainment)
Laura (1944) — 100 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Laura is a murder mystery … or is it? This psychological thriller has all the suspense you need on a movie night, plus a bizarre romantic fixation that will give you the heebie-jeebies.
Where to watch: Netflix
(Credit: 20th Century Fox)
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) — 98 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Need a reason to relive the magic of this Disney classic? We'll give you seven: Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Happy, Sleepy, Sneezy and Grumpy. While this film's adult characters play out a sappy romantic story line that may appeal to grown-up viewers, it's the seven dwarfs that keep kids (and kids at heart) smiling throughout the animated flick. (The evil queen will keep them scared.)
Where to watch: iTunes, Amazon
(Credit: Walt Disney Pictures)
A Hard Day's Night (1964) — 98 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Lighthearted, funny and chock full of rock and roll, A Hard Day's Night gives audiences an inside look at the (fictionalized) life of one of the most celebrated bands of all time, the Beatles. If you love their music, then you'll surely love watching John, Paul, Ringo and George dodge delirious fans and get into all kinds of mischief in this feel-good comedy.
Where to watch: iTunes, GooglePlay
(Credit: Miramax)
Boyhood (2014) — 98 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Boyhood could best be described as an ode to real life and all the good, bad and ugly things that life entails. Filmed over 12 years with the same cast members, this movie follows the adolescence of a boy named Mason (Ellar Coltrane) as he navigates relationships with friends, love interests, his divorced parents and his older sister. Hyper-realistic and beautifully shot, the film is moving and ultimately joyful.
Where to watch: Netflix
(Credit: IFC Films)
Singin' in the Rain (1952) — 100 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
It really doesn't get more classic than Singin' in the Rain, a musical comedy about the transition from silent films to "talkies" in 1920s Hollywood. Gene Kelly directed, choreographed and starred in the film alongside other big stars, like Donald O'Connor and Debbie Reynolds. If this movie doesn't make you want to get up and tap dance, nothing will.
Where to Watch: iTunes, Amazon
(Credit: MGM)
It Happened One Night (1934) — 98 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
A spoiled heiress jumps off her father's yacht to reunite with her fortune-hunting lover, only to be wooed by a down-and-out reporter who loathes her rich-girl tendencies. Sounds like an entertaining premise, doesn't it? This highly acclaimed film (it won all five major Academy Awards in 1934) is quirky, honest and worth at least one watch.
Where to watch: iTunes, Amazon
(Credit: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) — 98 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Steven Spielberg's classic sci-fi film will make you feel like a kid again. It tells the story of a boy named Elliot who discovers an alien in his backyard. Frightened at first, Elliot and the alien (who he comes to call E.T.) become friends and work together to send the visitor back to his home planet.
Where to watch: iTunes, Amazon
(Credit: Universal Pictures)
Metropolis (1927) — 99 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Silent, strange, sci-fi: These are perhaps the best three words to describe Metropolis, a German film that many say inspired the Star Wars franchise. Set in a dystopian future, the film tells the story of a rich man's son who rebels against his father and the ruling social class with help from a working-class beauty. Did we mention that this film also features double-crossing humanoid robots?
Where to watch: Amazon, GooglePlay
(Credit: Paramount Pictures)
Modern Times (1936) — 100 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Charlie Chaplin's last silent film, Modern Times tells the story of a disenchanted factory worker fed up with the monotony of his daily life. Quirky, funny and heartwarming, this movie is about the paradoxical human urges to give up and to keep trying, no matter what.
Where to watch: FilmStruck
(Credit: United Artists)
The Godfather (1972) — 99 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Although not a family film by any means, The Godfather nonetheless captures the essence of familial relationships … but with an unusual twist. The film follows the violent affairs of a multigenerational crime family, the Corleones. Unlike some mafia films, this Francis Ford Coppola flick isn't just a bloodbath disguised as art; it's a brutally honest portrayal of one family's battle with love, loyalty and ruthless violence.
Where to watch: iTunes, Microsoft
(Credit: Paramount Pictures)
Inside Out (2015) — 98 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Talk about a movie that is introspective in a very unexpected way! This animated film takes you inside the brain of 11-year-old Riley, who has just moved to San Francisco with her parents from a small town in Minnesota. But Inside Out's main protagonists are actually Riley's emotions: Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger and Disgust. Charming, moving and insightful, this is a movie that viewers of all ages will appreciate.
Where to watch: iTunes, Amazon
(Credit: Disney/Pixar)
All About Eve (1950) — 100 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Looking for a movie with an excellent plot twist? Then queue up All About Eve, the tale of an innocent aspiring actress who is not at all what she seems. This dramatic story will entertain you and make you question the motives of the person sitting next to you on the couch.
Where to watch: iTunes, GooglePlay
(Credit: 20th Century Fox)
Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari (The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari) (1920) — 100 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Widely considered the first true horror film, this silent movie tells the story of crazed hypnotist named Dr. Caligari and a somnambulist named Cesare. Full of murder, abduction, insanity and delusion, this visually striking film is sure to keep you guessing until the very end.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime
(Credit: Rialto Pictures)
Citizen Kane (1941) — 100 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Loosely based on the life of newspaper tycoon William Randolph Hearst (as well as other prominent publishers), Citizen Kane is a story of ambition, avarice and unfulfilled expectations. Widely regarded as one of the best films ever made, this Orson Welles masterpiece is like a never-ending puzzle, even after it's over.
Where to watch: iTunes, GooglePlay
(Credit: RKO Radio Pictures)
The Third Man (1949) — 100 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
Dark, twisted and unpredictable, this thriller is an exciting pick for any movie night. The movie's setting, a dismal post-World War II Vienna, is the perfect backdrop for the complicated web of murder and deceit that define this classic film.
Where to watch: iTunes, Amazon
(Credit: Rialto Pictures)
The Wizard of Oz (1939) — 99 Percent Rotten Tomatoes
If you haven't seen the No. 1 critically acclaimed movie of all time, what in the world are you waiting for? A girl from Kansas, Dorothy, is swept away in a tornado to the magical Land of Oz. There, she unites with three loyal friends and embarks on a mission to the Emerald City to meet the Wizard of Oz himself, the only person who can send her back home.
Where to watch: iTunes, Amazon
(Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)