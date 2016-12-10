25 Shows Netflix Should Revive
Arrested Development. Full House. Gilmore Girls. Longmire. Degrassi. Netflix has breathed new life into almost a dozen shows that many viewers thought they'd never see again, and the company looks likely to continue the trend. What other shows could Netflix bring back to life, if the company so desired? We humbly suggest the following: a mix of shows killed before their time and completed classics we'd love to revisit.
Freaks and Geeks — Off the Air Since 2000
In 1999, the world was not ready for Freaks and Geeks, a weird look into the high school world of misfit students. Lindsay and Sam Weir (Linda Cardellini and John Francis Daley, respectively) just can't find their place in the school-yard jungle, try as they might, and their plight is equal parts funny and depressing. A revival could follow a new set of students, or a grown-up returning cast.
Where to Watch: Netflix, Tubi TV
Freaks and Geeks SS01E02 Beers and Weirs
Square Pegs — Off the Air Since 1983
Bringing back Square Pegs would be a challenge, but it might be worth it just to see what direction the revival would take. Patty Greene (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Lauren Hutchinson (Amy Linker) are high school misfits who attempt increasingly bizarre plots in order to become part of the popular crowd. A follow-up would almost certainly focus on Patty's and Lauren's kids, with the moms in supporting roles.
Where to Watch: iTunes, Amazon
Square Pegs Pilot
Æon Flux — Off the Air Since 1995
Like a lot of shows canceled prematurely, Æon Flux had just found its groove when it got the axe. Æon Flux (Denise Poirier) is a secret agent in a dystopian sci-fi world. That's about as much story as the first two seasons had, but the third finally got some depth and continuity. High-concept adult animation is all the rage lately. Why not give Æon Flux another go?
Where to Watch: Amazon, Google Play, PlayStation Store, Microsoft
Liquid Television's "Aeon Flux" Part 1
Animaniacs — Off the Air Since 1998
The beautiful thing about animated shows is that actors' ages don't matter, so long as they can still do the voice work. Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell and Tress MacNeille — Yakko, Wakko and Dot Warner, respectively — are still at the top of their games. Another season of Animaniacs could spoof a whole new generation of pop culture while maintaining the trio's hilarious cartoon antics.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Multiplication Song
Seinfeld — Off the Air Since 1998
Seinfeld was a show about nothing, and "nothing" still occupies just as much of humanity's lives now as it did during the '90s. Jerry Seinfeld played a (mildly) fictional version of himself as he and his nihilistic friends explored what would happen if you acted on every bad impulse you experienced in everyday life. In an era of global catastrophe, audiences could all use a healthy dose of apathy.
Seinfeld HD | George gets a massage
NewsRadio — Off the Air Since 1999
A satirical take on radio news sounds like just what an ailing world needs right now. NewsRadio starred Dave Foley as Dave Nelson, a news director at an AM radio station. Between appeasing his ignorant bosses and managing his eccentric co-workers, Dave has his hands full. Assuming some of the original cast wants to come back, putting a modern spin on this one would be easy.
Where to Watch: Crackle
News Radio
Daria — Off the Air Since 2002
If you grew up in the '90s and felt a little out of place, Daria Morgendorffer (Tracy Grandstaff) had a high school experience that probably mirrored your own. Daria was a show about a jaded high school student learning to find her place in the world, and we're still curious as to whether she ever succeeded. Did things work out for Daria 20 years later? Seems worth investigating.
Where to Watch: Hulu
Daria | 'Lane Miserables' Full Episode
Buffy the Vampire Slayer — Off the Air Since 2003
Before you rush to the comments section, Buffy the Vampire Slayer's story did technically continue in its spin-off, Angel, as well as a comic book series. But it's been way too long since audiences have seen the heroes of Sunnydale on the small screen. For those who don't know, Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) is a Slayer, a Chosen One with supernatural powers to help her fight evil.
Buffy - Once More, with Feeling - I've Got a Theory / Bunnies / If We're Together
Firefly — Off the Air Since 2003
No list of revival-worthy shows would be complete without the Internet's favorite candidate. Firefly is a beloved sci-fi/Western from acclaimed showrunner Joss Whedon. Capt. Mal Reynolds (Nathan Fillion) leads a group of lovable space pirates on morally complicated adventures with plenty of action and comedy along the way. The beloved show got only one season, with a feature-length film to wrap things up, but we'd like more.
Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Crackle
Firefly Episode 1 Serenity
Charmed — Off the Air Since 2006
Charmed is about three witches, but they're not exactly the ones from Macbeth. Prue (Shannen Doherty), Piper (Holly Marie Combs) and Phoebe (Alyssa Milano) are both sorceresses and everyday women living in San Francisco. With eight seasons, everything wrapped up pretty nicely, but a Netflix revival would be the perfect way to see how far the siblings have come in the last decade.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Charmed
Stargate SG-1 — Off the Air Since 2006
With four TV series and three movies, Stargate is not exactly hurting for entries. Still, this exquisitely crafted sci-fi universe is about due for another installment. In the first show, Stargate SG-1, Jack O'Neill (Richard Dean Anderson) leads a military team on adventures through a Stargate, an alien artifact that lets Earthlings visit distant worlds — and lets aliens come to Earth. A new show could center on a new team.
Stargate SG1 - The Asgard Give Humanity All Their Technology
Rome — Off the Air Since 2007
Before there was Game of Thrones, there was Rome, an HBO-BBC series about two Roman soldiers living through some of the most important events in the empire. Lucius Vorenus (Kevin McKidd) and Titus Pullo (Ray Stevenson) encounter both historical and fictional politicians, emperors and generals across two ambitious, violent, sexy seasons. There's already a script for a follow-up movie, making Rome a natural choice for Netflix.
Where to Watch: HBO Now
Rome TV Series - Trailer
Dollhouse — Off the Air Since 2009
Dollhouse made off better than some other shows on the list, as it had just enough time to craft a (very, very) hasty finale. Still, this clever sci-fi drama needed a few more seasons to fully flesh out its world. Echo (Eliza Dushku) is a "doll," whose personality can be reprogrammed to suit the needs of an espionage organization called the Dollhouse, whose opponents are even scarier.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Dollhouse
Pushing Daisies — Off the Air Since 2009
A quirky romantic comedy with an offbeat premise, zingy dialogue and a supersaturated color palette was too good to last in this bleak and joyless world. Pushing Daisies starred Lee Pace as Ned the Piemaker, a baker with the unusual ability to bring the dead back to life for just 1 minute. The show's ending felt rushed and unsatisfying, leaving audiences hungry for more pies and murder mysteries.
Where to Watch: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, PlayStation Store, Microsoft, Vudu
Pushing Daisies
Party Down — Off the Air Since 2010
Most viewers have seen shows about the ritzy lives of Hollywood stars, but what about the people who make those lifestyles possible? Party Down focuses on a team of caterers to the rich and famous. Adam Scott plays Henry Pollard, a failed actor who's trying to experience Hollywood in a different way. After only two seasons, the show left lots of loose ends to wrap up.
Where to Watch: Hulu
Party Down
Better Off Ted — Off the Air Since 2010
Better Off Ted is a workaday sitcom, but also a science-fiction satire that breaks the fourth wall constantly. Ted Crisp (Jay Harrington) works in research and development for Veridian Dynamics, a comically evil megacorporation. Ted and his hapless co-workers try to do some good in the face of soulless corporatism. The show ran for only two seasons, and another one could pick up where the characters left off.
Where to Watch:Netflix
Better Off Ted
Terriers — Off the Air Since 2010
Terriers had a little something for everyone: comedy, drama, crime, mystery and more. Hank Dolworth (Donal Logue) is an ex-cop; Britt Pollack (Michael Raymond-James) is an ex-con. They're also best friends. Together, they become private investigators and dive headfirst into San Diego's criminal underworld. Terriers had only one season on the air, so a revival would have lots of room to play.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Terriers Season 1 teaser
Siberia — Off the Air Since 2013
Imagine if a Survivor-type reality show took a turn for the weird, and that's pretty much the premise of Siberia. Carolina (Joyce Giraud) leads an ensemble cast of characters who show up in a remote Siberian forest to win $500,000 in a reality show — but the show may just be an elaborate fraud. Siberia's story did finish in its one season, but there are still plenty of mysteries to explore.
Where to Watch: iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, PlayStation Store, Microsoft, Fandango
Siberia
Smash — Off the Air Since 2013
Prime-time TV has been experimenting with musicals on and off for a few years, and Smash represented a mildly successful attempt at the genre. Debra Messing starred as Julia Houston, a lyricist wrangling the singing, dancing cast of a Broadway musical. The show had only two seasons on the air, and the second one wasn't great. Still, what's more natural than reviving a Broadway show?
Where to Watch: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, PlayStation Store, Microsoft, Fandango
Smash
Selfie — Off the Air Since 2014
Selfie was a great series, sunk by an unfortunate title. Karen Gillan and John Cho starred as Eliza Dooley and Henry Higgs, respectively, in a modern-day version of Pygmalion. This time, Eliza is not working on her voice, but rather her social media obsession. The canny little show didn't even last a full season, but a passionate fan base would be happy to see Eliza and Henry's friendship continue.
Where to Watch: Hulu
Selfie
The Following — Off the Air Since 2015
The Following is a crime drama that ran for three seasons, but ended with plenty of plot left unresolved. Kevin Bacon starred as Ryan Hardy, an FBI agent tracking down a serial killer, around whom a dangerous cult has formed. A revival would likely pit Hardy against a new foe while still wrapping up loose ends from the show's initial run.
Where to Watch: Netflix
The Following
Agent Carter — Off the Air Since 2016
Agent Carter got only two seasons on ABC, but since Netflix has been playing host to most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows lately, this one is a no-brainer. Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) works for the Strategic Scientific Reserve, an organization that defended the United States from bizarre threats before the advent of superheroes. Each season tells a stand-alone story, so there'd be no long-term commitment.
Where to Watch: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, PlayStation Store, Microsoft, Fandango
Marvel's Agent Carter Sneak Peek
BrainDead — Off the Air Since 2016
Maybe BrainDead hit too close to home to last long on the air. The premise: Laurel Healy (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is a documentary filmmaker in Washington, D.C., who discovers that high-ranking government officials have been replaced with brain-eating aliens. Naturally, no one in the country notices. With only one season under the show's belt, Netflix could pick right up where BrainDead left off.
Where to Watch: Amazon
BrainDead
Galavant — Off the Air Since 2016
Say what you will about Galavant, but there's never been anything else quite like it. Sir Gary Galavant (Joshua Sasse) is a knight on a quest to rescue his wife from an evil king. The twist? The whole thing is a musical, with songs from Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast). A niche audience would eat this up on a streaming service.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Galavant
The Grinder — Off the Air Since 2016
You have to give The Grinder credit for having a unique premise. Dean Sanderson Jr. (Rob Lowe) used to play a lawyer on TV, and he believes that gives him the know-how to join the family law firm back home. His younger brother, Stewart (Fred Savage), objects, and sparks fly. Now that the Sandersons have bested their first big challenge, a second season could up the stakes.
Where to Watch: Netflix
The Grinder
On the other hand…
Just because Netflix can revive a show, that doesn't necessarily mean the streaming service should do so. Classic shows that completed their runs usually ended on satisfying notes, and reopening those story lines might do more harm than good. Newer shows that ended prematurely often failed to find an audience the first time around, and revivals do not guarantee they'll find one now. Some revivals work; others don't. You may want to let your favorite series lie.