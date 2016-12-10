25 Shows Netflix Should Revive

Rome — Off the Air Since 2007

Before there was Game of Thrones, there was Rome, an HBO-BBC series about two Roman soldiers living through some of the most important events in the empire. Lucius Vorenus (Kevin McKidd) and Titus Pullo (Ray Stevenson) encounter both historical and fictional politicians, emperors and generals across two ambitious, violent, sexy seasons. There's already a script for a follow-up movie, making Rome a natural choice for Netflix.

Where to Watch: HBO Now

Rome TV Series - Trailer