What If We Only Bought American Tech?

Gaming Consoles: Analysis

The gaming universe is different from that of printers and cameras because there are only three major players: Sony’s PS3, the Wii, and the Xbox 360. Each has its specific flaws and virtues and it really comes down to personal preference. In worldwide sales, Nintendo is winning because it is growing the world of gamers by itself and appeals to a far larger audience. If you were to have only the Xbox 360 to play, the game options wouldn’t be too different (both systems boast certain exclusive deals), but you might be missing out on the dynamic nature of the Wii. American children, especially, would not get to experience innovative (and perhaps, someday, educational) game play like the Wii offers. Another factor to consider in the long-term prospects of console gaming: while both Microsoft and Sony have taken losses on their console systems in hopes of making future revenue in software sales, Nintendo actually makes a small profit (anywhere from $6 to $79, depending on the location) on each gaming console it sells. This could set Nintendo up better for the next great leap into the future. The ball is now in Microsoft’s court to capture those users that the Wii is creating.