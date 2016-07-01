Best and Worst Football Movies and TV Shows to Stream
It may not seem like it on football-packed fall weekends, but you can't spend your entire life watching NFL and college football games. So how can you pass the time between kickoffs? Your favorite streaming services offer plenty of pigskin-packed movies and TV shows to tide you over until game time. Here are a few of our favorites, mixed in with some notable fumbles.
Friday Night Lights - TV Series
Forget the 2004 movie that adapted Buzz Bissinger's book about high-school-football-obsessed Texas. We're much bigger fans of the TV series that chronicled the on- and off-field trials and tribulations of Coach Taylor and the Dillion High Panthers. And Netflix has all five seasons of the show, giving you an off-season's worth of binging. Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose!
Our Rating: A Touchdown
Stream it: Netflix
Remember the Titans
Sure, parts of this 2000 movie, inspired by the real-life story of a Virginia high school team integrating in the early 1970s, sacrifice accuracy in the name of dramatic tension. But it is eminently watchable for one reason: It stars Denzel Washington. There's a reason entire podcasts have been devoted to confirming that Denzel Washington is the greatest actor of all time, and his performance here makes a compelling case.
Our Rating: Just Sneaks Over the Goal Line
Stream it: HBO Now
Gridiron Gang
What if we took the same basic plotline of Remember the Titans — a story ripped from the headlines about a youth football team that overcomes adversity and, in the process, learns a little something about life — and swapped out Denzel Washington for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson? We'd have a lot of very happy fans of The Rock, certainly, but this story of a juvenile detention center's football team is a little too predictable to fully embrace.
Our Rating: Just Short of a First Down
Stream it: Netflix
You Don't Know Bo
ESPN's outstanding 30 for 30 series of sports documentaries has a home on Netflix, and you can find a number of compelling football-themed episodes, from a blow-by-blow account of the quarterback-rich 1983 draft (From Elway to Marino) to the rule-bending glory years of SMU football (Pony Excess). But for our money, this profile of two-sport sensation Bo Jackson really scores as it takes a closer look at the man behind those mythical feats on the gridiron and the baseball diamond.
Our Rating: A Touchdown (or Home Run, if you prefer)
Stream it: Netflix
O.J.: Made in America
Speaking of ESPN's documentary efforts, you'll definitely want to check out this comprehensive five-part look at the Hall of Fame running back's fall from grace. Simpson's 1995 trial on murder charges dominates much of O.J.: Made in America, but this documentary is noteworthy for its all-encompassing look at the circumstances around the case. You can currently catch it on ESPN's website and mobile app, though we expect O.J.: Made in America to find its way to other streaming services soon.
Our Rating: A Touchdown
Stream it: ESPN
Ballers
What is it about The Rock and misfiring football-themed projects? In this one, Dwayne Johnson plays an ex-football player, forced into retirement by injuries, trying to make a name for himself as a sports agent. This original HBO series, about to begin its second season, follows The Rock as he attempts to steer away his football-playing clients from making disastrous career decisions with varying degrees of success. Think of this as a jock-centric version of Entourage. We do not mean that as a compliment.
Our Rating: An Incomplete Pass
Stream it:HBO Now
Jerry Maguire
Yes, the football's at a minimum in this movie, which has more to do with rom-coms than red zones. But Tom Cruise's titular sports agent does have wide receiver, played by Cuba Gooding Jr., as his lone client for most of the movie. And think of this nice romantic comedy as payback for the folks in your household who've patiently sat through all those football games you insisted on watching.
Our Rating: First Down
Stream it:Hulu
Radio
Cuba Gooding Jr. won an Academy Award for his performance in Jerry Maguire. For his performance in Radio... well, he still has that Jerry Maguire Oscar. While some people find inspiration in the story of Gooding as a mentally challenged man who inspires a high school football, the story's a little too mawkish and patronizing for our tastes.
Our Rating: Sacked for a Loss
Stream it: Netflix
The League
This cable series about the world's worst group of friends and the fantasy football league that both binds them together and destroys their souls isn't for the faint of heart. It's crude and uneven, but at its best moments, it's also laugh-out-loud funny. Hulu subscribers can watch all 84 episodes from the show's seven-year run.
Our Rating: A Broken Play That Inexplicably Ends in a Touchdown
Stream It:Hulu
LT: The Life & Times
ESPN is not the only source of sports documentaries. Showtime has stepped up its game in recent years, and you can find a bunch of football-themed ones on that pay channel's streaming app. We'll pick this documentary about linebacker Lawrence Taylor, whose havoc on the playing field was only matched by the turmoil of his personal life.
Our Rating: A Bone-Crushing Tackle from LT
Stream it:Showtime Anytime
The Replacements
There's willing suspension of disbelief, and then there's Keanu Reeves as a professional quarterback. Still, there are some laughs to be had in this fantasy comedy about a group of scabs showing striking millionaire football players how it's done. And who doesn't like to see Gene Hackman growling at Keanu?
Our Rating: A First Down Called Back by a Penalty
Stream it:Netflix
Brian's Song
There may be no crying in baseball, as Tom Hanks screamed in A League of Their Own. But keep the tissues handy for this weepy tale about Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo and his friendship with teammate Gale Sayers. Both James Caan and Billy Dee Williams are outstanding, if you can see their performances through your tears.
Our Rating: A Touchdown Followed by a Good, Long Cry
Stream it:Crackle
