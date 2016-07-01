Best and Worst Football Movies and TV Shows to Stream

Remember the Titans

Sure, parts of this 2000 movie, inspired by the real-life story of a Virginia high school team integrating in the early 1970s, sacrifice accuracy in the name of dramatic tension. But it is eminently watchable for one reason: It stars Denzel Washington. There's a reason entire podcasts have been devoted to confirming that Denzel Washington is the greatest actor of all time, and his performance here makes a compelling case.

Our Rating: Just Sneaks Over the Goal Line

Stream it: HBO Now

Remember the Titans