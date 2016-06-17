Best Educational Shows for Kids

Little Einsteins (Disney Junior; Netflix)

Produced by the familiar Baby Einstein Company, Little Einsteins has become a wildly popular educational preschool series, and with good reason. Much like Baby Einstein’s multimedia products and toys, the Little Einsteins series integrates famous classical music and art into each episode in an entirely kid-friendly way. Following the formula of many popular animated kids’ series, the Little Einsteins are a crew of curious kids who pilot a ship called Rocket through a series of learning-based adventures. Since the Little Einsteins music selection is inspired by soothing classics like Beethoven and Mozart, parents standing by (probably listening to the same songs over and over again) won’t want to pull their hair out. Plus, the theme song is incredibly catchy (the Internet’s Little Einstein fans have already made many a remix). Along with scheduled programming on Disney Junior, seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream instantly on Netflix.

credit: YOUTUBE