10 Games We Want to See in VR Now

As virtual reality has started becoming more widely available, we've seen several popular video games like Minecraft and Elite: Dangerous make their way to headsets like the Gear VR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. That got us thinking about some of our favorite titles we'd love to see make the leap to VR. Just imagine exploring tombs and fending off bears with a bow and arrow in a 360-degree environment or navigating a federation starship through a frenzied battle. Without further ado, here are the top games that the Tom's Guide staff would like to play in virtual reality.