10 Games We Want to See in VR Now
As virtual reality has started becoming more widely available, we've seen several popular video games like Minecraft and Elite: Dangerous make their way to headsets like the Gear VR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. That got us thinking about some of our favorite titles we'd love to see make the leap to VR. Just imagine exploring tombs and fending off bears with a bow and arrow in a 360-degree environment or navigating a federation starship through a frenzied battle. Without further ado, here are the top games that the Tom's Guide staff would like to play in virtual reality.
Mirror's Edge/Mirror's Edge Catalyst
Mirror's Edge first-person action-adventure platforming mechanics would be an exhilarating experience in VR. The game replicates the thrill of hitting your stride during a run and amplifies to maximum effect by adding the dizzying (and downright terrifying) sensation of leaping from skyscraper to skyscraper, all the while evading pursuing bad guys. It's not for the faint of heart, but we're betting thrill junkies will love dialing things up to 11 in this badass parkour simulator.
BioShock
Would you kindly put on your VR headset? It's time to go back to Rapture, Andrew Ryan's underwater utopia in the critically acclaimed BioShock. Only this time, we'd be fully immersed in the ruined potential of this paradise lost, trying to survive its horrors, retaining some facet of our humanity. Ideally, this title would be used in tandem with a pair of touch controllers orManus VR's hand-tracking gloves, so you get a little vibration when you inject yourself with plasmids, Eve and Adam.
Star Trek: Bridge Commander
It's obscure, but hear us out. By most accounts, Bridge Commander is one of the few good Star Trek games out there. You play as the captain of a Federation starship, and the whole game is first-person from the captain’s chair. You give orders to your crewmates, investigate anomalies, fight enemy ships and unravel a Cardassian conspiracy with the help of Captain Picard and Mr. Data. The game is just dying for a sequel, and what better way to take command of a starship than in VR?
Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outkast
After using a lightsaber in VR, we absolutely need a full-on Star Wars title, and Jedi Knight is our pick to receive the honor. The first/third person shooter series follows the exploits of a former Jedi Academy instructor who almost succumbed to the Dark Side. As you make your way through the title, you'll be using a variety of weapons, including lightsabers and Force powers. Throw in multiplayer support, and you'll have to play it. Just search your feelings, you know it to be true.
Animal Crossing
Not every virtual reality experience has to feature white-knuckle, nail-biting action. Sometimes you just want to take things slow, just growing plants, going fishing or catching a bug or two. Animal Crossing could be perfect for VR aficionados who want to take things slow and meander around as a human living with anthropomorphic animals.
Phoenix Wright Series
We object to Nintendo not executing this idea immediately. We'd love to jump into any of the Phoenix Wright series and indulge our hunger for "Law & Order"-style justice minus Detective Stabler manhandling the suspect. We'd love to actually walk around the environment during the Investigation section to ferret out that key piece of evidence that will prove our client's innocence. Even better, can you imagine seeing the character's gravity-defying hairstyle up close and personal?
Mass Effect
While we wait for Mass Effect: Andromeda to drop in 2017, we wouldn't mind revisiting the Normandy in a VR version of Mass Effect. In addition to sussing out your complicated feelings for Ashley and Kaiden, you'll have the opportunity to go planet-hopping on myriad weird worlds. Also, that final boss fight with Saren is going to be even more epic in an immersive environment.
Angry Birds
If Rovio wants to give its cash cow a much-needed jolt, the company might want to start thinking about bringing the title to the Samsung Gear VR. Instead of the usual 2D perspective, the camera would shift to a first-person view right before you launch your bird into some unsuspecting piggies. Just don't shoot until you see the whites of their egg-stealing eyes.
Pokémon
We've already done Pokémon in 3D, so why not take things to the next level and make a VR game for the HTC Vive? Then wannabe trainers can actually journey to Viridian City, Twinleaf Town or Icirrus City on their quest to catch them all. Who knows what you'll find around the next corner — will it be a shiny Pokémon or yet another Magikarp?
Myst
Ditch all the point-and-click actions with actual object interaction and Myst is almost tailor-made for VR. Exploring the island of Myst could be a lot more interesting if you could actually reach out and touch the puzzles you're trying to solve in the various Ages. Overall, Myst is fun exploration title that's due for a reboot in any form.
