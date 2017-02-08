Best Mobile Password Managers
Take Control of Your Passwords
Best Password Manager Apps
LastPass (Android, iOS, Windows) (Free)
A standout password manager on desktop, LastPass also features excellent mobile support. The app (Android, iOS, Windows Mobile) is a password vault, strong password generator and browser all rolled into a single mobile app. The LastPass browser automatically fills in forms and login details when surfing the web and accessing sites, either through the in-app browser, Safari or Chrome. Users can also generate new passwords as well as add or update their list of Form Fills, Sites and Secure Notes. Unlimited device and platform syncing, once exclusive to paying subscribers, is now open even to free users, while premium users get extra features like family password sharing and priority support. Check out our full review of LastPass for more.
Keeper (Android, iOS, Windows) (Free)
Keeper is a free and easy-to-use password management system available on multiple mobile OSes (Android, iOS, Windows Phone) and on the desktop. It allows users to enter, organize and safely store passwords and personal information and share them with trusted contacts. There's even a built-in password generator for creating strong passwords. The app can auto-fill login information as well as remember new passwords. Signing up for Keeper provides you with a 30-day trial of its cloud backup and syncing systems, after which you need to subscribe to one of its backup plans to continue enjoying cloud-based backup and multi-device syncing. We've got a full review of Keeper with more information.
Dashlane (Android, iOS) (Free)
Dashlane is a multi-platform password manager and digital wallet available for free on desktop as well as Android and iOS. Users can create, encrypt and store passwords and personal information in the app's storage vault, which can be used to auto-fill forms and automatically log in to websites. An integrated browser and optional keyboard provide further auto-fill options, and a Safari extension allows for autofill on iOS. Google Authenticator support provides the option for two-factor authentication. Subscribers to Dashlane's premium service can back up and sync their stored data to the cloud and across all of their devices. See our full review of Dashlane for more.
1Password (iOS, Android) (Free, $9.99 upgrade)
1Password (Android, iOS) is another popular option for a mobile password manager that's set up as a freemium system. It takes the standard route of locking your passwords and personal information secured by your master password, with an in-app browser for automating logins. Search features allow you to easily find what you need, and iCloud and Dropbox support allows you to efficiently sync your data. Upgrading to the pro version gives you access to a variety of new features, such as password vault sharing and more organizational tools. We've got a full review of 1Password with further details.
True Key (Android, iOS) (Free for 15 credentials, $19.99/year unlimited)
Intel's True Key (Android, iOS) features particularly good multifactor authentication that takes advantage of the mobile form factor to allow users to log in through a variety of means, such as from facial or fingerprint biometrics, a master password, verification from a second 'trusted' device, or an email link. True Key remembers and fills in your passwords for you, syncing the database across multiple devices, as well as importing logins from a variety of password managers. The base app is free on mobile, allowing syncing across multiple devices, but is limited to 15 different login credentials. A premium subscription ups that number to unlimited (or 10,000 in the fine print). Check out our more detailed review of True Key here.
Sticky Password (Android, iOS) (Free, in-app purchase for cloud sync)
A password management tool developed by an ex-AVG team, Sticky Password (Android, iOS) protects your logins and other sensitive information behind AES-256 encryption and a master password, while providing an embedded browser on iOS and support for Firefox, Dolphin, and UCWeb on Android for auto form-filling. The app supports fingerprint sensors, as well as offering some nice built-in syncing and versioning controls, allowing you to set the app's syncing and updating behavior. While the app is free, a premium subscription unlocks cloud syncing of your password vault and other stored information. Our full review of Sticky Password has more details.
eWallet (Android, iOS) ($9.99)
Illium's eWallet (Android, iOS) protects your passwords, credit card details and other stored information behind AES-256 encryption, unlockable through a master password or through fingerprint scanner on supported devices. The app can sync with desktop versions of eWallet (sold separately) through Wi-Fi or cloud storage, and the app comes with a password generator so you can create strong passwords on the fly. On the info management end, eWallet has a nice virtual cards interface that allows you to format pieces of data as if they were virtual credit cards, with a number of easy-to-use templates. When it comes to password entry, the app comes with a built-in browser for opening links and auto-filling login details such as your username and password.
PasswordWallet (iOS) ($4.99)
PasswordWallet on iOS is another mobile password management solution, that, interestingly enough, uses Blowfish 448-bit encryption methods, rather than the more popular AES-256 to secure your passwords, logins and other sensitive information. The mobile implementation of the app allows for some form-filling with a built-in browser, and the app supports backup and syncing with the cloud or the Mac version of the app. (Buying the app gets you 25 percent off on the desktop version.) Android users are out of luck, as the free Android version is little more than a viewer and a clipboard-based password manager with all the security problems that entails.
EnPass (Android, iOS, Free, premium upgrade)
EnPass is a free password manager for desktop and mobile devices (Android, iOS) that deftly handles your mobile password needs. Your password vault is protected by 256-bit AES SQLCipher encryption, and EnPass doesn't keep copies of your vault in the cloud, meaning one less security vulnerability. The mobile versions support password autofill through a built-in autofill browser, an autofill keyboard (Android) or a Safari extension (iOS). Users can optionally sync their passwords across a variety of cloud services, and the app comes with a variety of authentication options, such as a PIN or fingerprint scan. The free mobile apps allow you to save 20 passwords; an in-app purchase removes this limit.
SplashID Safe (Android, iOS) (Free)
The latest iteration of their SplashID Safe (Android, iOS) allows users to securely store login data as well as other sensitive information in an encrypted record. Users can save a variety of record types, from website logins to credit card or Social Security data, complete with photo captures and file attachments, all protected with 256-bit encryption. Web autofill means you won't have to bother copy-pasting in login details. The free app comes with basic record storage functionality, with premium subscriptions providing cross-device syncing and other premium features.
Roboform (Android, iOS, Windows Phone) (Free for subscribers)
Siber System's Roboform provides Android, iOS, and Windows Phone apps for subscribers to its Roboform Everywhere system. The apps provide subscribers with an encrypted storage vault for passwords and other sensitive information, all of which can sync with a Roboform account on other devices. The built-in browser allows for automatic form-filling and logins, and can automatically save any new passwords and accounts. A password generator is also available for generating and saving strong passwords on mobile devices.
OneSafe (Android, iOS, Windows Phone) ($4.99 / Free on WP)
OneSafe (Android, iOS, Windows Phone) encrypts your passwords, personal details and other data behind a master password, with the option for additional passwords for given categories and folders. A password generator can quickly create and save new logins. In addition to manually inputting new logins, you can also capture info quickly through photographs. Your data can be backed up over iCloud, Dropbox or email, and your vault can be set to self-destruct if an unauthorized user tries to repeatedly guess your master password. The iOS version offers an in-app browser that supports autofill of logins.
mSecure (Android, iOS) ($9.99)
mSecure is another quality password management solution available on Android and iOS. Passwords, logins and other personal data are secured behind an encrypted vault and master password. Information in the vault can be copied into your clipboard, or used to auto-fill logins and forms through the built-in browser. A password generator lets you create and save strong passwords. The app includes numerous backup methods to local storage or the cloud, and mSecure can further secure your data by providing a self-destruct of your vault if an unauthorized user tries to guess your password multiple times.
KeePassDroid (Android) (Free)
KeePass is a popular password manager for users looking for an open-source option that puts them in control over their password management. Mobile users have a variety of options available for them to use KeyPass on their mobile device, such as KeePassDroid on Android. It's a fairly minimalist experience, but it does give you all the encrypted protection of KeePass into a mobile format. On the upside, it's absolutely free. Read our full review of KeePass for more information.
KeePass2Android (Android) (Free)
KeePass2Android provides a more feature-packed take on KeePass functionality for Android devices, specifically adding browser integration through Android's Share button and an optional auto form-fill through a built-in keyboard. A Quick Unlock feature allows you to create a shorter mobile-friendly PIN or password for your mobile vault (which still needs to be unlocked once with your full master password). There's also support for fingerprint scanners, along with support for cloud storage options of your password vault.
MiniKeePass (iOS) (Free)
iOS users looking to access their KeePass password vault on mobile can try out MiniKeePass. The app doesn't have the same tight system integration for auto form-fills like other password managers, but it does handle KeePass databases handily, with import/export support available through Dropbox. MiniKeePass users will need to copy and paste passwords from the app for use in Safari or use the built-in browser for some form-fill functionality. The app can be protected with either a PIN or TouchID. It can generate new passwords, and you can set it to automatically clear the clipboard after a certain interval for added security.
KeePass Touch (iOS) (Free)
Another iOS KeePass app is KeePass Touch, which hosts a feature set very similar to MiniKeePass, such as TouchID support and Dropbox import/export, while also adding on new features. KeePass Touch supports syncing to and from your own FTP server and Wi-Fi syncing, as well as the ability to open KeePass Touch from other apps through a callback URL. The app is ad-supported, but an in-app purchase removes ads and supports the developer.
DataVault (Android, iOS) ($9.99)
Ascendo's DataVault (Android, iOS) protects your passwords and logins behind AES-256 encryption, allowing you to safely carry everything from your online logins to financial details, health insurance and other records. Your data is protected behind a master password, with an optional maximum login protection that will wipe your data vault should the incorrect password be given too many times. Fingerprint support allows you to login faster, and the built-in password generator allows you to generate strong passwords on the fly. Data can be synced over Dropbox or through Wi-Fi with DataVault's desktop app, sold separately.
Loginbox (Android, iOS) (Free, premium subscriptions)
Loginbox (Android, iOS) uses a combination of password manager and in-app browser to automatically log you in on the many sites that you visit online. Passwords and login credentials are protected behind AES encryption and can be unlocked with a PIN or TouchID. The free version of the app provides support for three password entries, with that limit removed after subscribing to monthly or yearly plans.
Password Depot (Android, iOS) (Free)
Password Depot's mobile apps (Android, iOS) are more streamlined versions of its desktop siblings, allowing users to protect their sensitive information behind an encrypted password vault. The app comes with convenient templates, a password generator, support for cloud syncing your password vaults and an in-app browser to allow you to auto-fill your logins in some services.