Best Mobile Password Managers

MiniKeePass (iOS) (Free)

iOS users looking to access their KeePass password vault on mobile can try out MiniKeePass. The app doesn't have the same tight system integration for auto form-fills like other password managers, but it does handle KeePass databases handily, with import/export support available through Dropbox. MiniKeePass users will need to copy and paste passwords from the app for use in Safari or use the built-in browser for some form-fill functionality. The app can be protected with either a PIN or TouchID. It can generate new passwords, and you can set it to automatically clear the clipboard after a certain interval for added security.