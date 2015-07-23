The Best Windows 8 Games

Windows 8 is in a fascinating position of being able to play top-end AAA games, while also supporting titles optimized for touch-screen play. With traditional download marketplaces such as Steam and GoG offering classic PC fare, the Windows Store is the place to go to get the latest and greatest games built from the ground up to support Windows 8.

The Windows Store now features many exciting franchises such as Halo and Asphalt, with major publishers such as Gameloft unleashing new releases and proven hits. You'll also find a good number of off-the-beaten path games that will keep you entertained for hours. Check out 15 of our favorite Windows 8 games.