15 Knockoff Gadgets

ePhone 4GS

We confess that this iPhone 4S knockoff definitely wins some design points. It looks very very similar to the original, but there are a few small details that they missed: the plastic hasn’t been finished in quite the same way (there’s none of the glass and stainless steel from the original), and let’s not forget that the backside has two Apple logos, one right underneath the other. If we could just forget that the telephone is yet another knockoff using Android technology, one could almost believe that it is a real iPhone. Almost.