Microsoft Live Essentials Beta: 14 New Features

Fix Group Shots with Photo Fuse

The public beta of what's likely to be called Windows Live Essentials 2011 is now available for you to try out here. Here's why we think you'll want at least some of the new apps – especially the updated version of Windows Live Photo Gallery.

Back in 2007 Bill Gates showed off a potential Vista Ultimate Extra that would let you take the best bits from two photos and combine them. For example, if you had one shot where you’re blinking and one shot where your wife has her head turned, you could still get a great shot of you together at the party (or one really embarrassing shot of both of you, if you’re so inclined). Three years later, Photo Fuse finally arrives in Windows Live Photo Gallery. It was worth waiting for. In certain images, if people haven't moved too much you can seamlessly blend heads from different photos to make everyone smile at once (if they have moved you can end up with necks that don’t fit). If you want to change more than one face you’ll need to combine the photos twice, which is what we did to produce the image on this page). It doesn’t only work on faces; just drag the outline to whatever you want to replace. This is a feature good enough to pay for.