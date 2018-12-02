The Best Disney Games of All Time (And Where to Play Them)

Disneyland Adventures

If you can't make it to Disneyland in real life, why not explore it on your console or PC? Originally a decent Kinect experiment from the Xbox 360 era, Disneyland Adventure gained new life on Xbox One and PC in 2017 as a vibrant, laid-back sandbox game that lets you explore the Magic Kingdom at your own leisure. You'll interact with iconic characters such as Mickey Mouse and Goofy, tackle mini-games alone or with a friend, and enjoy rides and attractions in a faithful replica of the iconic Anaheim, CA theme park. — Mike Andronico

Play it Now: PC, Xbox One

Credit: Microsoft Studios