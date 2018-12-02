The Best Disney Games of All Time (And Where to Play Them)
As perhaps the single most iconic brand in all of entertainment, Disney has inspired hundreds of video games starring our favorite characters from the House of Mouse over the past few decades. Of course, Disney games have varied widely in quality throughout the years, from clunky 90s platformers and throwaway mobile shovelware to genre-defining titles such as Disney Infinity and Kingdom Hearts. If upcoming movies like Toy Story 4 and The Lion King have you itching for a Disney video game fix, we've dug through the good, the bad and the Goofy to pick out the best Disney games of all time -- and where to play them today.
Credit: Sega
Disneyland Adventures
If you can't make it to Disneyland in real life, why not explore it on your console or PC? Originally a decent Kinect experiment from the Xbox 360 era, Disneyland Adventure gained new life on Xbox One and PC in 2017 as a vibrant, laid-back sandbox game that lets you explore the Magic Kingdom at your own leisure. You'll interact with iconic characters such as Mickey Mouse and Goofy, tackle mini-games alone or with a friend, and enjoy rides and attractions in a faithful replica of the iconic Anaheim, CA theme park. — Mike Andronico
Play it Now: PC, Xbox One
Credit: Microsoft Studios
Darkwing Duck
If you love Disney games and Mega Man, Capcom's Darkwing Duck is a fun marriage of the two. This Capcom classic puts you in control of Disney's coolest duck, whose ability to blast away enemies with his Gas Gun brings to mind the addicting run-and-gun action of Capcom's own Blue Bomber. Darkwing Duck also stands out by offering some of the most satisfying platforming of Capcom's Disney game, as the purple-hatted superhero can duck enemy fire and hang on to ledges to get to hard-to-reach spaces. — Mike Andronico
Play it Now: The Disney Afternoon Collection (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Credit: Capcom
Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
Gamers born before about 1995 or so may not believe this, but Mickey Mouse used to be a credible video game star in his own right. Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse was one of the titular character's finest outings. Players took control of Mickey, who had to navigate five bizarre-but-visually-appealing levels, including a realm of toy soldiers and a Gothic library. Castle of Illusion is a side-scrolling platformer, which was one of the most common game genres at the time, but Mickey acquitted himself unusually well, thanks to tight gameplay, colorful graphics, and an overall sense of polish and care. The game's remake preserves the best parts of the original while giving it an attractive 2.5D makeover. — Marshall Honorof
Play it Now: PC, Xbox One
Credit: Sega
Chip N Dale Rescue Rangers
Another NES Capcom classic, Chip n' Dale Rescue Rangers stands out by being one of the first platformers of its era to offer smooth co-op play (after all, you can't have a Chip n' Dale game without allowing the two to actually team up). All of the hallmarks of an early-90s Capcom sidescroller are here: tight platforming, cute 8-bit characters and hazard-laden levels that you'll have to conquer by smartly tossing and avoiding environmental objects.— Mike Andronico
Play it Now: The Disney Afternoon Collection (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Credit: Capcom
Disney Infinity
Disney Infinity was one of the best takes on the toys-to-life craze, providing a fun sandbox that you could bring your favorite Disney, Marvel and Star Wars characters into by scanning their real-life action figures into the game. Each of Infinity's three iterations offer story campaigns featuring such franchises as Toy Story, The Incredibles and Spider-Man, but the real draw is the game's Toy Box: a fully customizable sandbox that lets you build and play in the Disney kingdom of your dreams. Sadly, Infinity's servers were shut down in 2016 after the closure of developer Avalanche Software, so you can no longer download Toy Box creations from other players around the globe. The good news? Much of Disney Infinity still works offline, and you can find the game (and its accompanying toys) for dirt cheap these days. — Mike Andronico
Play it Now: PS4, Xbox One, PC
Credit: Disney Interactive
Ducktales
Of Capcom's many Disney platformers from the NES era, DuckTales just might be the most iconic and influential. From its irresistible chiptunes version of the addicting DuckTales theme song to its tight, challenging platforming, the adventures of Scrooge McDuck are a must-play for fans of both Disney and classic sidescrollers. DuckTales sets itself apart from other retro action games with Scrooge's ability to pogo over obstacles and enemies, a mechanic that modern 2D platformers like Shovel Knight have taken a ton of inspiration from. Best of all, there are plenty of ways to enjoy DuckTales on modern platforms -- the game's vibrant 2013 remaster is playable on Xbox One, and you can enjoy the game in its original NES form as part of the excellent Disney Afternoon Collection. — Mike Andronico
Play it Now: DuckTales: Remastered (Xbox One via backward compatibility); The Disney Afternoon Collection (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Credit: Capcom
The Lion King
Disney has a well-earned reputation for being kid-friendly, but that doesn't mean every property is a candy-coated walk in the park. The Lion King, a 16-bit side-scrolling platformer, is dark and difficult, just like the movie that inspired it. You'll take control of Simba, who spends the first half of the game as a child, the second half of it as an adult, and the entirety of it getting thrashed by every single member of the African animal kingdom. If you can survive the first half (which isn't easy), Simba learns a variety of claw swipes and grapples, which results in surprisingly satisfying combat from a Disney game. Real Disney animators worked on the backgrounds, and the soundtrack provides chiptune variants on the award-winning music from the film. If you couldn't beat this one as a kid, it's worth trying again now. — Marshall Honorof
Play it Now: PC (via Steam, GOG)
Credit: Disney Interactive
Kingdom Hearts
Kingdom Hearts is one of those series that gamers both love, and love to hate. It's easy to get behind the concept: a mashup of Final Fantasy characters and Disney worlds, with an original cast of plucky teens to tie the whole thing together. But over the course of countless spinoffs and precious few main entries, the story has gotten almost too twisted to follow. Still, if you can kind of smile and nod as the laborious cutscenes play, there's a lot to like about Kingdom Hearts, from the challenging action/RPG gameplay, to the wonderful variety of Disney characters and locations. In the first game alone, you'll explore settings from Aladdin, the Little Mermaid, Winnie the Pooh, Peter Pan, Hercules and more — and the series just gets bigger as it goes on, incorporating cult favorites like Tron, Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantasia. — Marshall Honorof
Play it Now: PS4 (via Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix)
Credit: Square Enix