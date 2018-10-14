Every Nintendo Console Revision, Ranked Worst to Best

Game Boy Advance SP

The Game Boy Advance SP took everything about its predecessor and made it better. It had a pocketable, foldable design that the Nintendo DS would inherit; it had a backlight that the original GBA was sorely missing; it had a rechargeable battery, and it came in more and better colors. On top of that, it was the last Nintendo handheld to be backward-compatible with every previous Game Boy title (even if you had to use the Game Boy Camera upside down). Its biggest, and perhaps only, downside was that it ditched the headphone jacks and required you to buy an adapter, years before Apple did that on the iPhone. — Andrew E. Freedman

Credit: Nintendo