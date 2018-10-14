Every Nintendo Console Revision, Ranked Worst to Best
The Nintendo Switch is rumored to be getting a major revamp in 2019, complete with an improved screen and better performance. Of course, this would be nothing new for the Big N, a company that has been improving and rereleasing its consoles ever since the top-loading NES arrived in 1993. With that in mind, we've looked back at all of Nintendo's major hardware upgrades and ranked them from worst to best.
Credit: Nintendo
Wii mini
The Wii mini was smaller, sleeker and cheaper than the Wii and featured an attractive red chassis, to boot. But everything else about this system smacked of half-heartedness. Losing the SD card slot meant that users couldn't easily transfer games or save files, while a lack of component cable ports meant that the mini maxed out at a paltry 480p. The system did not offer backward compatibility with GameCube titles, which was one of the Wii's handiest features. Worst of all, though, the Wii mini could not connect to the internet at all. That meant no firmware updates, no downloadable titles and no online multiplayer — a death sentence for a system that came bundled with Mario Kart Wii. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Nintendo
Nintendo 2DS
While taking the design of the Nintendo 3DS and literally turning it 2D may seem cute, it's not — in any way, shape or form. The Nintendo 2DS is a giant block that is incredibly inconvenient to carry around with you, because you can't fold it up like you can with the traditional 3DS. Not to mention that all of the face buttons are practically at the center of the chassis, so playing games with this system is uncomfortable. Also, the 2DS has a measly mono speaker, downgraded from the 3DS' stereo speakers. While the $80 2DS is a smart pick for kids, thanks to its cheap price and nonclamshell design, it's far from ideal for serious gamers. — Rami Tabari
Credit: Nintendo
Nintendo 3DS XL
The first revision of Nintendo's 3DS handheld bumped the screen size from 3.53 to 4.88 inches, beefed up the size of the buttons and thumb stick, and introduced a less reflective display. While these were all welcome quality-of-life changes in 2012, the more-radical revisions that the 3DS saw later on make the 3DS XL look like a pretty tame upgrade in hindsight. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Nintendo
Game Boy Micro
The final iteration of the Game Boy Advance, 2005's Game Boy Micro is a pocket-size version of Nintendo's second-generation handheld that measures just 4 inches long and packs a tiny, 2-inch, backlit screen. The device was a fun novelty at the time — particularly with its cute swappable faceplates, headphone jack and backlit display — but it also lacked backward compatibility with Game Boy and Game Boy Color games. Unless you wanted maximum portability, you were probably better off with the Game Boy Advance SP. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Nintendo
Game Boy Pocket
The Game Boy Pocket looked extremely cool. This slim device measured about two-thirds the size of the original Game Boy, sported a true black-and-white screen, and came in a wide variety of colors and styles. But once you got past all that, it was still pretty much just a Game Boy. It didn't run any new titles, introduce novel accessories or improve on the battery life. (In fact, the device's smaller size necessitated a smaller battery.) In retrospect, the Game Boy Pocket was fine, but it was mostly a stopgap between the original, bulky Game Boy and the inventive, innovative Game Boy Color — which would debut just two years after the Pocket. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Nintendo
Nintendo DSi
The Nintendo DSi was Nintendo's first refresh of the DS Lite, and this revamp was a mixed blessing. The system lost something important — backward compatibility with Game Boy Advance — but it gained something important — the DSiWare online store. With a bigger screen, sleeker design and better initial array of color options, the DSi was a refreshing take on Nintendo's aging portable hardware. But it was also an expensive one. Whereas the DS Lite cost $130 out of the gate, the DSi went for $170. Generally speaking, the DSi wasn't worth the upgrade if you already had a DS, but it was an important experiment in downloadable, portable titles. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Nintendo
New Nintendo 3DS/3DS XL
Silly naming conventions aside, the New Nintendo 3DS series did some good things, beefing up Nintendo's flagship handheld in a big way. Sporting an improved processor, the New Nintendo 3DS and New Nintendo 3DS XL loaded games significantly faster than their predecessors, sported built-in amiibo scanning functionality, and featured analog nubs on the right side as well as additional shoulder buttons. These consoles even supported "New" exclusive titles that demanded extra horsepower, including Fire Emblem Warriors and Minecraft. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Nintendo
Game Boy Color
The Game Boy Pocket did a nice job slimming down Nintendo's debut handheld, but 1998's Game Boy Color revolutionized the Game Boy. As the name suggests, the Game Boy Color ditched the monochrome pea green of the OG Game Boy, giving you portable games in full color. The GBC was Nintendo's first backward-compatible handheld, as you could give new life to OG Game Boy classics like Tetris and Super Mario Land by toggling a variety of user-selectable color schemes. The console heralded such all-time classics as Pokemon Gold and Silver, Super Mario Bros. Deluxe, and Mario Tennis, sending off the original Game Boy line in style before the Game Boy Advance arrived in 2001. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Nintendo
New Nintendo 2DS XL
After years of launching new iterations, Nintendo finally perfected the 3DS concept in 2017. The New Nintendo 2DS XL packs all of the extra power and controls of the New 3DS XL into a sleeker, more pocket-friendly design that offers the same screen size within a smaller chassis. The only sacrifice it makes in the process is 3D functionality, a nonessential feature that even Nintendo has abandoned on many recent 3DS games. From performance to portability, the New 2DS XL is the definitive way to play Nintendo's superb 3DS library. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Nintendo
Model NES-101
The Nintendo Entertainment System single-handedly saved console gaming (no, really), but it had its flaws. The venerable system suffered from a bulky design, an uncomfortable controller and a huge cartridge slot, which got dusty and imprecise over time. In 1993, Nintendo introduced the Model NES-101: a slim, attractive, top-loading NES that featured a controller with circular grips, like an SNES accessory. As an added bonus, the Model NES-101 ditched the original's authentication chip, meaning users could experiment with unlicensed games or titles from different regions. The system's only real downside was that it came out just months before the very last NES game, Wario's Woods, went on sale — but it was an excellent last hurrah. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Nintendo
Game Boy Advance SP
The Game Boy Advance SP took everything about its predecessor and made it better. It had a pocketable, foldable design that the Nintendo DS would inherit; it had a backlight that the original GBA was sorely missing; it had a rechargeable battery, and it came in more and better colors. On top of that, it was the last Nintendo handheld to be backward-compatible with every previous Game Boy title (even if you had to use the Game Boy Camera upside down). Its biggest, and perhaps only, downside was that it ditched the headphone jacks and required you to buy an adapter, years before Apple did that on the iPhone. — Andrew E. Freedman
Credit: Nintendo
Nintendo DS Lite
The original Nintendo DS featured some great games and a clever dual-screen mechanic. But it was an ugly, bulky system that didn't fit easily into a pocket. Two years after this system's release, Nintendo streamlined the product with the beautiful DS Lite. Smaller and lighter than the original, the Lite had a brighter screen and almost twice as much battery life. The DS Lite was even cheaper than its predecessor, at $130 instead of $150. While Nintendo would continue to innovate on its DS system with larger models and downloadable-content shops, the DS Lite was the last handheld to feature Game Boy Advance backward compatibility, which expanded the system's library by hundreds of games.