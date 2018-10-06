10 Movies That Changed a Ton Before Release (and Where to See the Directors' Cuts)

Venom has debuted to so-so reviews, with some critics liking the Spider-Man spin-off's bizarre buddy-cop antics, while others compared the movie to Catwoman. Ouch.

But the bigger story around Venom is lead Tom Hardy's admission to ComicsExplained that his favorite bits of the film ended up on the cutting-room floor.

Whether those decisions came from director Ruben Fleischer or the studio, Venom is not alone in losing scenes. Hollywood is littered with movies that looked very different when they came out of the editing suite, for good or bad. Here are 10 other films in which the first cut was truly the deepest.

Credit: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty