We Ranked All 19 Pixar Movies from Worst to Best

Coco (2017)

Did your parents ever forbid you from following a passion or career? That's the plight of Miguel, the plucky and adorable (but also rebellious) son of a family of shoemakers who dreams of being a world-renowned musician. But young Miguel's mischief gets him in deeper trouble than a simple grounding, as his soul is sent to the land of the dead to make things right. Along the way, the Day-Glo-filled world sends the boy and his spirit animal on a wild ride that teaches him about his family and his idol, Ernesto.

Heed this warning: Just as with Up, Inside Out and Toy Story 3, Coco should be sold with a pack of tissues for the tears it will generate. — Henry T. Casey

Credit: Disney/Pixar