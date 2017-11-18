5 Reasons to Buy a PS4 Pro (and 3 Reasons to Skip It)

Rise of the 4K Console

Sony helped ring in the era of 4K gaming with the launch of the PlayStation 4 Pro. Priced at $399, the powerful console has a lot of wins under its belt, including a big library of enhanced titles and a virtual reality headset to boot. It can also stream 4K content from Hulu and Netflix and supports high dynamic range for sharper details and richer hues.

But is it time to jump on the 4K bandwagon, and is the PS4 Pro the right console for you? We've researched all the info and compiled all the reasons the PlayStation 4 Pro deserves that coveted spot in your entertainment set, as well as several reasons you might want to take a hard pass.