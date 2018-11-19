5 Black Friday Deals to Buy (and Avoid)

Should you buy it on Black Friday or wait for the price to drop even lower?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here. That means that for the next few weeks, consumers can expect to be inundated with deals — some good, and some, well, horrific.

But how can you tell which items will be cheaper on Black Friday and which will be cheaper closer to Christmas? That's where we come into the picture. Based on our knowledge of deals — and our battle scars from Black Fridays past — we've made a checklist of which tech items you should buy this week and which items you should wait on. This way you can avoid any buyer's remorse and maximize your savings like a true bargain hunter.

Credit: Apple; Hasbro; Microsoft