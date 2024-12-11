This 75-inch Mini-LED TV is bright, perfect for gamers and under $900

I've spent all year testing and reviewing TVs, but right now, I'm focused on helping people buy a new TV ahead of the holidays. Earlier today, an old colleague of mine reached out about advice on shopping for a big-screen gaming TV that didn't cost $1,000 or more. It didn't take me long to answer.

The 75-inch Hisense U7N is just $897 at Amazon right now. It's a fantastic fit for folks who want a fully-capable gaming TV at a large size point, but who'd rather not shell out a grand or more to get it. I figured I'd share with you what I shared in an email earlier.

Hisense 75" U7N Mini-LED TV: was $1,397 now $897 at Amazon The Hisense U7N is a mid-range Mini-LED TV that specializes in bright, colorful HDR performance and gaming features. Its Mini-LED backlighting is especially nice to have at this price point, along with its support for 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz.

In spite of their ability to dominate a room, affordable TVs in larger sizes are often far less exciting to watch because of the shortcuts they've taken to reach those lower price points. If you're willing to spend a little more on a mid-range TV — something like the Hisense U7N — you can capture some of the glamor of a high-end purchase while still saving money.

In this case, "glamor" amounts to two things: performance and features. The U7N is brighter than super-cheap, entry-level sets, and even brighter than some TVs in its class. In our Hisense U7N review, we reported an impressive HDR peak brightness measurement of 1,369 nits, something that translates to impactful HDR gaming (and HDR streaming, too). The U7N's Mini-LED backlighting is another element that separates it from cheaper models. And trust me: You definitely want Mini-LED backlighting at the 75-inch size point. It allows for better contrast control than standard direct-LED backlighting.

The U7N is brighter than super-cheap, entry-level sets, and even brighter than some TVs in its class.

You're all set for gaming features, too. The U7N comes with two HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz (or 144Hz). The TV's dedicated eARC port is separate from those gaming-optimized inputs, too, so you can link up an Xbox Series X, a PlayStation 5, and a soundbar.

Dolby Vision gaming is supported, along with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and FreeSync Premium Pro. I don't find Hisense's Game Bar as extensive and user-friendly as LG's Game Optimizer, but it's still a really nice feature to have in your back pocket. It makes it easy to tweak how games look and feel as you're playing.

If you do decide to go bigger than 75 inches, the U7N might still be the way to go. The 85-inch U7N is just $1,497 at Amazon right now. That's a lot more than the 75-inch model, but it's down from $2,199.

In either case, you're getting a very good mid-range TV that specializes in bright, colorful HDR and bang-for-your-buck gaming features.