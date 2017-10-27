Best Google Pixel 2 Alternatives
Great Options Beyond Google
The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are both very good phones, but the XL model has come under fire for having a subpar OLED screen, with issues ranging from lackluster colors to burn-in. (Google's planning software updates to tackle some of these problems, and it's extending the Pixel warranty to two years.) While there are still plenty of reasons to consider both phones — including a squeeze-to-activate Google Assistant, great cameras and long battery life — we wouldn't blame you for having a wandering eye.
Whether you're looking for a higher-quality display, richer features, a sexier design or a lower price, these are the best alternatives to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.
Credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide
Samsung Galaxy S8
If the ho-hum look of Google's flagships leaves you yawning, pick up the Galaxy S8 instead. Its Infinity Display goes from edge to edge, and its OLED panel offers excellent colors without any of the issues that are plaguing the Pixel 2 XL. The Galaxy S8 also offers strong battery life (though not as strong as the new Pixels'), snappy Snapdragon 835 performance, and speedy and sharp cameras. Best of all, you can pick up the S8 from Best Buy for just $624, which is less than the $649 you'll pay for the Pixel 2.
Credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide
Apple iPhone 8 Plus
The iPhone 8 is a good phone if you're looking for a small screen, but we'd pony up the extra $100 for the iPhone 8 Plus. You get a bigger 5.5-inch display, longer battery life and dual cameras for capturing Portrait Mode photos (just like on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL). The Portrait Mode pics from the iPhone 8 Plus look more natural than what the new Pixels produce, and so do other photos, as we discovered in our camera face-off.
Credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide
HTC U11
The shiny, curved-glass design of the HTC U11 makes the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL look positively boring by comparison. For a fairly affordable $649, HTC's flagship also packs a bright 5.5-inch quad-HD screen and excellent BoomSound speakers. And you can squeeze the sides of the phone just as you can with the new Pixels, but instead of activating Google Assitant, you can use this action to launch the camera and perform all sorts of shortcuts. We just wish the U11's battery lasted a bit longer.
Credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Though priced higher than the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, the Galaxy Note 8 ($930 to $960) earns its premium price tag with a glorious 6-inch OLED display that's as colorful as it is sharp. The bundled S Pen is also compelling, whether you're looking to take notes with the screen off, scribble on top of photos and share them as GIFs, or sketch your next big idea. The Note 8 beats the Pixel 2 in two other key ways: You get dual cameras for a true 2x optical zoom, and you can preview the blurred-background effect when snapping photos in Portrait mode, and even tweak the intensity on the fly.
Credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide
LG G6
Here's the deal — literally. While the newer LG V30 is a very nice phone and offers compelling video filters for content creators, the excellent 5.7-inch LG G6 costs about $200 less than the 6-inch Pixel 2 XL. Other highlights include an eye-popping screen with minimal bezels and a one-hand-friendly 18.5:9 aspect ratio, solid dual 13-megapixel rear cameras and IP68 water resistance. And, as on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, the rear fingerprint reader on the G6 is very easy to reach.Credit: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide
Moto G5 Plus
A good budget alternative to the 5-inch Pixel 2, the Moto G5 Plus costs just $229 yet delivers a premium metal design, a fingerprint reader and a bright 5.2-inch screen with the same full-HD resolution (though it's not OLED). The Snapdragon 635 processor isn't as speedy as the 835 chip in the Pixel 2, and the cameras aren't as stellar, but the Moto G5 Plus lasts an epic 11 hours and 31 minutes on a charge.
Credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide
Essential Phone
This upstart phone wouldn't have made our list at its starting price, but the company — headed by Android co-founder Andy Rubin — has dropped the price of the Essential Phone from $699 to a much more reasonable $499. For that price, you get a sharp 5.7-inch screen that goes from edge to edge, and a sturdy titanium-and-ceramic design. Plus, the Essential Phone includes 128GB of storage — double what you get on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. We complained about the sluggish dual 13-MP cameras in our initial review, but a recent update resulted in better performance. Just don't expect to do portraits with a bokeh effect.
Credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide