Best Google Pixel 2 Alternatives

Great Options Beyond Google

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are both very good phones, but the XL model has come under fire for having a subpar OLED screen, with issues ranging from lackluster colors to burn-in. (Google's planning software updates to tackle some of these problems, and it's extending the Pixel warranty to two years.) While there are still plenty of reasons to consider both phones — including a squeeze-to-activate Google Assistant, great cameras and long battery life — we wouldn't blame you for having a wandering eye.

Whether you're looking for a higher-quality display, richer features, a sexier design or a lower price, these are the best alternatives to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide