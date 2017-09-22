7 Reasons to Buy the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus (and 3 to Skip)

7 Reasons to Buy the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 ($699) and iPhone 8 Plus ($799) may look familiar, but they pack a ton of improvements over the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus on the inside — and even some on the outside. There’s a groundbreaking A11 Bionic processor, cameras with faster and bigger sensors, and wireless charging. These flagships definitely aren’t perfect, though, and the heavily hyped iPhone X is also on the way.

Here are several reasons why you should buy the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and some reasons why you should think twice.