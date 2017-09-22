7 Reasons to Buy the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus (and 3 to Skip)
The iPhone 8 ($699) and iPhone 8 Plus ($799) may look familiar, but they pack a ton of improvements over the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus on the inside — and even some on the outside. There’s a groundbreaking A11 Bionic processor, cameras with faster and bigger sensors, and wireless charging. These flagships definitely aren’t perfect, though, and the heavily hyped iPhone X is also on the way.
Here are several reasons why you should buy the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and some reasons why you should think twice.
Fastest Phones. Ever
The A11 Bionic chip inside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus is the most powerful we’ve ever seen. Not only did this processor blow away the Android competition on synthetic benchmarks like Geekbench and 3DMark, it also lapped the might Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 when it came to editing video. This speed advantage is especially important when you consider the types of resources that augmented-reality apps demand. You can see all of the iPhone 8 speed test results here.
The best cameras
After comparing photos side by side with the Galaxy Note 8 in a camera face-off, I’m confident in saying that the iPhone 8 Plus now has the best camera on any phone. The iPhone 8 also produces great-looking images, but you don’t get dual lenses on the smaller iPhone. I prefer the Plus, as the telephoto lens enables both 2x optical zoom and that nifty Portrait Mode.
Wireless charging (finally)
As someone who has gone through more Lightning cables than I can count, it’s nice to know that Apple finally supports Qi wireless charging on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. That means you should be able to use any Qi charging pad from the likes of Belkin, Mophie and others. We’ve rounded up some of the best wireless chargers, but if you want fast wireless charging, make sure you look for a base that outputs 7.5 watts.
More durable designs
Thanks to a new strengthening layer, Apple says that the glass on the front and back of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus is the most durable glass ever on a smartphone. (We’ll be putting that to the test shortly.) In addition, the 7000 series aluminum band that surrounds the new iPhones is super-strong.
You may not need a case at all, but if you want one anyway we have some iPhone 8 case recommendations. And, yes, you can wirelessly charge the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus with a case on.
Strong battery life (Better on the Plus)
Despite their record-breaking speed, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are also pretty efficient, lasting longer than their predecessors on a charge. The smaller iPhone 8 lasted 9 hours and 54 minutes on the Tom’s Guide Battery Test, which involves continuous web surfing over LTE. That’s better than the 9:40 smartphone average.
The iPhone 8 Plus offers stronger endurance, as that phablet lasted a tremendous 11 hours and 16 minutes. That put the Plus on our list of longest-lasting smartphones.
Jaw-Dropping AR experiences
While you can use ARKit augmented-reality apps on any iPhone running iOS 11 with an A9 chip or better, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have been optimized for AR. That includes not just the A11 Bionic processor but also the cameras, a new gyroscope and an accelerometer. So whether you’re exploring the human heart or playing a large-scale RPG right at your kitchen table, the new iPhones should provide a better AR experience.
Better speakers
Whether you rock out to Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora or something else, you’ll appreciate how loud and full the sound is on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The stereo speakers on the new phones get 25 percent louder than before, and the audio is richer on the lower end, so you’ll enjoy more natural-sounding vocals.
Bezels make the front look dated
There’s a reason lots of people I talk to are waiting for the iPhone X. It sports an edge-to-edge screen, which gives you more screen real estate than the iPhone 8 Plus in a more compact design. The bezels above and below the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus also stand in stark contrast to the Infinity Displays on the Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8.
No USB-C
At a time that every other smartphone maker is moving to USB-C, Apple is holding on to Lightning as its port of choice on the bottom edge of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (and the iPhone X). This is significant, because if you want to take advantage of fast wired charging on the new iPhones, you’re going to have to pay extra for a bigger 29-watt power brick and a USB-C to Lighting cable (about $60 total). Bummer.
The iPhone X is coming
A lot of people I talk to are waiting for the iPhone X, which is available for pre-order starting Oct. 27, and it’s easy to see why. It boasts a gloriously colorful 5.8-inch AMOLED display that stretches nearly edge to edge, and a new TrueDepth camera that enables Face ID unlocking of your devices. You can use that same front camera for mirroring your face on animated emojis, which looks fun.
Plus, both rear cameras offer optical image stabilization, which should mean steadier footage and better low-light performance. At $999, the iPhone X isn’t cheap, and it could be in very short supply at launch, but it does look very tempting.
