7 Biggest Things You Missed From Microsoft Build 2017

The Best of Build

Microsoft Build may be a developer conference, but it often provides an exciting first look at how we'll be using Windows in the future. This year's event was all about AI. We saw the first Cortana-powered smart speaker, and got a tease at how artificial intelligence will improve our Windows apps.

We also spent a ton of time in Microsoft's Mixed Reality Headset, which will be getting its own set of motion controllers soon. From surprise app announcements to long-awaited Windows features, here's what you missed from Microsoft Build 2017.

Photo: Andrew Freedman / Tom's Guide