9 Reasons the iPhone 7 Beats the Galaxy S8

Dual camera lens on the iPhone 7 Plus

The Galaxy S8 has the same 12-megapixel camera you’ll find on the Galaxy S7. That’s not a tragedy — we rated the S7’s shooter as a top-flight camera phone, and Samsung even made software tweaks to improve the camera’s image processing. But dual rear cameras allow you to do so much more, as anyone who’s ever played around with the optical zoom and depth-of-focus effects on an iPhone 7 Plus will tell you.

We’ll see how the new Galaxy phone measures up to the iPhone 7 Plus during our inevitable photo showdown, but even with the improved image processing on the S8, I’m willing to bet the iPhone’s two cameras can hold their own.

Photo: Jeremy Lips/Tom's Guide