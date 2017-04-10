How to Watch Every Fast & Furious Movie
Catch up with Dom and the Furious fam
One of America's most popular cinematic universes will extend to another chapter when The Fate of The Furious hits theaters on Friday (April 14). But you've never seen one these films, and you're probably asking yourself, "How will I understand the eighth chapter?" Don't worry!
You can easily catch up on this storied saga about cars fighting with other vehicles. Here's where to find all of the Fast and Furious flicks online. We've even broken them down to their most important plot points, for those short on time.Credit: Universal Pictures
The Fast and the Furious (2001)
All great epics begin somewhere, so The Fast and The Furious revs the engine with the tale of Brian O'Conner, an undercover cop (Paul Walker) who gets in too deep with a street racing gang. Dominic "Dom" Toretto (Vin Diesel), the gang's leader, doesn't appreciate the fact that his sister Mia (Jordana Brewster) begins to date Brian. He gets even angrier upon discovering Brian's day job.
Available for digital rental and purchase via Amazon, Google Play and iTunes.
Credit: Universal Pictures
2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)
The first F&F movie did well enough to merit what would be the first of many ludicrously-titled sequels. Coincidentally, this marks the entry of Chris "Ludacris" Bridges into the franchise as Tej Parker. This chapter focuses on Brian's life as a fugitive, living life one quarter mile at a time as a street racer. Sadly, this movie does not feature any appearance by Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto, who is on the lam.
Available for digital rental and purchase via Amazon, Google Play and iTunes.
Credit: Eli Reed
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)
Some claim Tokyo Drift is the best Fast & Furious film, and others don't even recognize it. Taking place after Fast & Furious 6, with an element that matters to Furious 7, this movie revolves around Alabaman Sean Boswell (Lucas Black) and his new friend Twinkie (Bow Wow) learning how to drift-race, and meeting F&F series star Han Lue (Sung Kang). While it's the movie that any F&F completionist needs to see, its important events get replayed in Fast & Furious 6.
Available for digital rental and purchase via Amazon, Google Play and iTunes.
Credit: Universal Pictures
Fast & Furious (2009)
Family is a highly-prevalent theme of the F&F franchise, so it made sense for the series to try and get itself together by bringing back the original family in Fast & Furious. That's right. Dom, Brian and Mia are back in the driver seats, as is Dom's girlfriend Letty (Michelle Rodriguez). This chapter focuses on the hunt to track down Mexican drug lord Arturo Braga, whose lieutenant Fenix takes credit for the murder of Letty.
Available for digital rental and purchase via Amazon, Google Play and iTunes.
Credit: Jaimie Trueblood
Fast Five (2011)
You know what all good franchises need to become great? Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. His Luke Hobbs rolls into the series rocking a goatee and tattoos that make him look like The Darkest Timeline's version of Vin Diesel's Dom, and the two share explosive on-screen chemistry. The film that shifted the Fast & Furious franchise's gears, Fast Five practically threw out the street racing that the series was known for.
Available for digital rental and purchase via Amazon, Google Play and iTunes.
Credit: Jaimie Trueblood
Fast & Furious 6 (2013)
Guess who's back? Letty, the love of Dom's life. Hobbs uses that jarring bit of intel to convince Dom to help him track down the nefarious Owen Shaw, who Letty appears to be working with. F&F6 also sees the franchise return to its roots, with Dom challenging Letty to a street racing competition. How else would he know it's really her?
Available for digital rental and purchase via Amazon, Google Play and iTunes.
Credit: Universal Pictures
Furious 7 (2015)
Going into Furious 7, the big question was how would the film would handle the death of its star Paul Walker. While we won't spoil that for you, we can say the film teased Brian O'Conner's death on a number of occasions. Those moments don't bog the film down, though, as this chapter is one of the best of the franchise, with the introduction of the reliably cool Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, the brother of F&F6's Owen.
Available for digital rental and purchase via Amazon, Google Play and iTunes.
Credit: Scott Garfield
Bonus! Los Bandoleros (2009)
Only true Fast & Furious fans know about this short film, originally a special feature in the Blu-ray and Special Edition DVD releases of Fast & Furious. Now available on Vimeo, this short (written by and starring Vin Diesel) includes the rekindling of the romance between Letty and Dom.
Credit: Universal Pictures