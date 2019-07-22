9 Cheap Wireless Earbuds (Under $60), Ranked Best to Worst
We tested out some truly wireless earphones that promise to deliver the freedom you desire for much less than Apple's AirPods 2, Samsung's Galaxy Buds or the new UA True Wireless Flash Project Rock Edition buds. With so many models to check out, we ordered the top-sellers from Amazon and pitted them against one another to see how they stacked up.
We evaluated each set based on their design, ease of use and pairing, sound quality, controls and battery life. Here are our wireless earphone picks, ranked from best to worst. If you're looking for buds with more premium features, check out our best wireless buds page. And if you're looking for something else entirely, take a look at our best headphones and best wireless headphones roundups.
JLab JBuds Air Wireless Earphones (4 stars)
JLab’s fitness earbuds have bass-forward sound and modern features that should warrant a higher price tag. The JBuds Air come programmed with three EQ settings (Balanced, Bass Boost, and Signature) that customize the audio output. Bass Boost is most ideal for workouts and packs punchy lows, while Signature makes minor adjustments to frequency response for better midrange. Battery life is rated at 4 hours, which is slightly below standard, but the accompanying charging case gets you an extra 10 hours of use. An IPX55 certification means these earbuds are built to withstand sweat and splashing as well.
The design is a bit bulky and can create some discomfort when worn for long stretches, but it’s sufficient for workouts. You’re only able to take calls on one earpiece as well.
Enacfire E18 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (4 stars)
The Enacfire E18 is an attractive option with reliable sound and even better wireless features. Mids and highs are bright, whereas lows are a mixed bag depending on the music genre. The earbuds come digital assistant-ready with the built-in microphone picking up vocals clearly to execute basic Google Assistant and Siri commands. I’m also a fan of the stylish, super-light charging case that provides up to 15 extra hours of music time, greatly supplementing the E18's 3 hours of charge.
Call quality isn’t the greatest and it’s a bummer that you can only hear in mono through one earbud when screening calls. Still, the pros and cons balance out performance overall.
Tranya T1 Sports Wireless Earbuds (3.5 stars)
The Trayna T1 merges a bass-heavy soundstage with strong wireless connectivity into a comfy, yet boring design. However, the buds do provide a secure fit with each earpiece resting gently on the concha. The earbuds deliver their fair share of punchy bass at the expense of burying particular mids and highs. Bluetooth 5.0 ensures a stabilized connection and makes the pairing process instant. Google Assistant and Siri can also be enabled through the earbuds.
Like many of the other models on this list, calls can only be taken in mono. The quality isn’t terrible, but it’s not great. Battery life falls within the 3-hour range, but the plastic charging case promises up to 15 hours of extra play time.
Soul Electronics Emotion True Wireless Earphones (3 stars)
With a decent build and robust bass, the Soul Emotion is a casual pair of earbuds built for the weekend warrior. The low end isn’t overpowering and maintains a strong presence throughout the soundstage to appease bass lovers. The earbuds are light and only weigh 5 grams, making them convenient for travel. Auto-pairing right out of the case is another feature that shouldn’t be overlooked by owners.
Battery life running at only 3 hours isn’t anything to brag about. The bundled charging case only offers about 4 hours of extra playtime, which pales in comparison to other models. Also, the built-in microphone isn’t great for calls and picks up a lot of ambient noise.
Losei Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds (3 stars)
The Losei earbuds deliver clean, clear and accurate sound reproduction at an affordable price. They fit in my ear comfortably and were light enough that I didn't notice them when I binge-watched episodes of my favorite streaming series. The Losoi connected to my iPhone easily and kept a solid connection for roughly 3 hours before needing a recharge. The multifunction button located on each earbud controls power/pairing, call answer/end, play/pausing and redialing.
The overall sound quality was good, although the lows ran a bit flat and the highs were tough to discern on acoustic tracks. Additional features that make these earbuds a pretty good value are the good call quality and included charger/storage case. The lack of a volume control is understandable at this price, but I wish I didn't have to pair each earbud individually with my phone.
TWS Q17 Wireless Earbuds
Rating: 2.5 stars
The TWS Q17 earbuds deliver responsive low-end sound, noticeable midrange and highs that were enjoyable to listen to across my musical selections. Phone calls came through clearly and without echo, but I encountered dropped connections on a few occasions. On the plus side, I was able to stream audio for roughly 4.5 hours before the batteries conked out. And I was able to charge them up in under an 90 minutes.
I like the included pouch, which kept the TWS Q17 earbuds from getting lost in my backpack, as well as a split USB charger, which makes it simple to charge one or both earbuds at the same time. However, the multifunction controls were difficult to use. I accidentally skipped tracks when I pressed too hard, and the volume controls were so finicky I relied on my phone instead.
Xiaowu Wireles Earbuds
Rating: 2.5 stars
The Xiaowu wireless earbuds deliver acceptable sound, but it was a struggle to pair them to my phone. On the plus side, the lightweight design and secure fit held up to vigorous workouts, such as biking and running on the treadmill. The sound quality was decent across all ranges, though the Xiaowu had challenges reproducing lows, and the highs sounded thin.
These wireless earbuds offered fairly clear sounding calls, performing well even in noisy areas. The battery life came in at a decent 3 hours before I had to drop the Xiaowu into the included charging station. The multifunction button on the earbuds makes it easy to control basic call and music functions, such as power/pairing, answer/hang up, skip track and pause. I liked the overall fit and feel of the Xiaowu, but the mixed sound quality and connectivity issues keep it from a higher rating.
Thor Shocking True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds T2
Rating: 2 stars
The Thor Shocking True Wireless Earbuds delivered the longest battery life of any budget earbuds I tested, lasting almost 6 hours before I had to drop them in the included charging station. Too bad the design of the earbuds look dated. It reminded me of what Frankenstein would use rather than someone who wanted to be a trendsetter. I also encountered problems pairing the Thor with my iPhone, as it required multiple attempts.
The earbuds performed well overall, but lacked responsive bass and midrange when listening to music at higher volume levels; I also would have preferred a wider range of sound. Voice quality during calls sounded clear and allowed for people on the other end to hear me even while walking down a busy street or speaking softly on the train. Overall, the battery life is great. But you can do better.
Cshidworld Wireless Earbuds
Rating: 2 stars
The AirPod lookalikes do an acceptable job at re-creating the look and feel of Apple's wireless buds, but you get what you pay for. The button layout is simple to use, the buds paired easily with my iPhone and the battery life topped 4 hours. Unfortunately, the Cshidworld earbuds are constructed of hard plastic, which can be quite uncomfortable if you plan on using them for an extended time. The earbuds also fell out when I performed any type of aerobic activity.
The Cshidworld delivered decent lows and highs that managed to hold up at higher volume levels across various music genres. Call quality was poor, though, and on more than one occasion I experienced connection loss, voice echos and faded sound -- even at close distance from my phone.
