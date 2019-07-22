9 Cheap Wireless Earbuds (Under $60), Ranked Best to Worst

9 Cheap Wireless Earbuds

We tested out some truly wireless earphones that promise to deliver the freedom you desire for much less than Apple's AirPods 2, Samsung's Galaxy Buds or the new UA True Wireless Flash Project Rock Edition buds. With so many models to check out, we ordered the top-sellers from Amazon and pitted them against one another to see how they stacked up.

We evaluated each set based on their design, ease of use and pairing, sound quality, controls and battery life. Here are our wireless earphone picks, ranked from best to worst. If you're looking for buds with more premium features, check out our best wireless buds page. And if you're looking for something else entirely, take a look at our best headphones and best wireless headphones roundups.