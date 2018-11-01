Best GoPro Accessories

Get these accessories for your GoPro

With each new model, GoPro adds innovative features that make it easier to capture amazing video footage in almost any scenario. But to take advantage of all those features, you will also need certain accessories. With these items, you can mount your GoPro to almost anything and take it anywhere to get the shot you want. From selfie sticks to dog harnesses, here are the 25 best accessories for the current line of GoPro cameras, covering a wide assortment of activities, from action sports to water sports to kids and pets and almost everything in between.

Credit: GoPro