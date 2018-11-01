Best GoPro Accessories
Get these accessories for your GoPro
With each new model, GoPro adds innovative features that make it easier to capture amazing video footage in almost any scenario. But to take advantage of all those features, you will also need certain accessories. With these items, you can mount your GoPro to almost anything and take it anywhere to get the shot you want. From selfie sticks to dog harnesses, here are the 25 best accessories for the current line of GoPro cameras, covering a wide assortment of activities, from action sports to water sports to kids and pets and almost everything in between.
Credit: GoPro
Neewer 15-Piece Accessory Kit for GoPro
While many inexpensive GoPro knockoffs include dozens of various types of mounts with their cameras, GoPro does not. Neewer has just the solution, with its 15-piece accessory kit, which provides an assortment of standard and conversion mounts to make it easy to attach the camera to a variety of surfaces.
Credit: Neewer
Fotodiox Pro GoTough Aluminum Tripod Adapter II
This sturdy aluminum adapter lets you connect your GoPro to a standard threaded camera tripod mount; you'll probably use the Fotodiox Pro GoTough more than any other adapter.
Credit: Fotodix
AmazonBasics Carrying Case, Large
You'll need some way to store and transport all these GoPro accessories. AmazonBasics' carrying case can hold two GoPros, miscellaneous mounts, a smart remote, filters and cables, all for $16 — you can't go wrong. If you have less gear, you might prefer the small or extra small versions.
Credit: Amazon
GoPro Extra Battery
Almost more important than the GoPro's charger is an extra battery to keep the action rolling. Providing roughly 2 hours of battery life (temperature conditions permitting), an extra battery or two — maybe even three — is important to have on hand if you plan on shooting all day.
Credit: GoPro
Kula Co 3-Pack Scuba Filters for Super Suit Dive Housing
Ask any underwater videographer to show you their gear, and somewhere in there will be a set of color-correcting filters. If you like recording your dive sessions, using Kula Co's 3-pack scuba filters is almost a must to reduce the amount of blue light in your footage. A safety tether on these filters ensures that if the worst happens, you won't lose them altogether.
Credit: Kula
GoPole Arm 2-Piece Extension Kit
GoPole makes all sorts of accessories for GoPro, but none with the unique angle of the Arm 2-piece extension kit, which puts an adjustable extension arm 16 inches away from the mount. This puts more of you and your surroundings in the scene.
Credit: GoPro
Manfrotto Pixi Extreme for GoPro
The Manfrotto Pixi Extreme can be used as a handheld grip, but it also doubles as a sturdy tripod mount for those times when you want to set it and forget it while filming. This is a very handy two-in-one device.Credit: Manfrotto
Gurmoir Protective Aluminum Skeleton Housing with Cold Shoe
Combining items on this list, you can create a relatively compact camera setup, perfect for vlogging everyday life. The problem comes when you have to figure out where to put all the lights and microphones. The Gurmoir aluminum housing creates the perfect platform, with a removable cold shoe and plenty of spots to attach additional items. This accessory also adds a 52mm UV haze filter, which can easily be replaced with another screw-on filter.
Credit: Gurmoir
Sandmarc Procharge Triple Charger (Dual Battery + Smart Remote)
When the action is in front of the lens, it's always a good idea to have a spare charged battery on hand. Sandmarc's Procharge is a dual-battery charger, so you can juice up two batteries at once. In addition, it has a flip-up charger for a GoPro Smart Remote.
Credit: Sandmarc
Boosa Macro M1 Battery Pack
Your GoPro Hero will likely run out of juice after about 2 hours of use, and if you're not near an outlet, recharging your camera can be difficult. That's where the Boosa Macro M1 battery pack comes in. At the first sign of a dying battery, plug your GoPro into the Boosa battery pack and recharge your camera. Additionally, with 10,000 mAh of storage, this makes a great accessory if you're shooting time-lapse scenes without an outlet nearby.
Credit: Boosa
Pro Standard Mouth Mount
For surfing and other water sports, one of the best angles happens to be a first-person POV, and the best way to get that view is by holding a GoPro in your mouth. Unlike some bite grips that use a snorkel for a mouthpiece and wobble because of it, the Pro Standard mouth mount is soft enough to bite on but still rigid. You can also close your mouth over it, so you don't get a mouthful of water when you wipe out.
Credit: Pro Standard
Ram Locking Suction Cup Mount for GoPro
A suction-cup mount is often the best way to attach a GoPro when you want to capture footage from a car or a boat. Ram Mounts makes super sturdy mounts that can be easily attached to the windshield, door panel or hood, for capturing unique angles while on the road or even from your window or other flat surface at home.
Credit: RAM
GoPro Fetch Dog Harness
You love your dog, and your dog loves to play fetch with you. Why not get some amazing footage from your dog's POV with GoPro's Fetch dog harness? You may even may make a cameo in your pup's footage — unless Fido just runs away from you.
Credit: GoPro
GoPro Performance Chest Mount
Don't want to be bothered with holding a selfie stick or worrying about losing your GoPro? Strap on the Performance chest mount from the folks at GoPro and capture to your heart's content while keeping your hands free.
Credit: GoPro
GoPro Super Suit
The GoPro Hero5, Hero6 and new Hero7 are waterproof to about 30 feet when all their ports are covered. But if you plan on diving deeper, pick up the GoPro Super Suit, which will let you bring your camera down to 60 meters (196 feet). It will also protect the camera from flying gravel, debris or dirt in your ultimate outdoor adventures.
Credit: GoPro
GoPro Pro 3.5mm Mic Adapter
The last few generations of GoPro Heroes have excluded a 3.5mm jack that would connect to an external microphone. Plug in GoPro's Pro 3.5mm mic adapter to the Hero5, Hero6 or Hero7, and you'll be able to capture better audio. Just be sure that once you open the charging door, you don't plan to go swimming.
Credit: GoPro
SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSD Card
One necessary accessory for GoPro action cameras is a reliable place to save photos and video content. SanDisk makes some of the most rock-solid products out there in a variety of sizes. With the Hero7's ability to record 4K, a bigger storage card is always nice. I've filled up a 32GB card in one session of shooting, so I recommend you start with a 64GB or 128GB card. Better yet, pick up two for redundancy. Make sure it says Class 10, which guarantees that the camera can write data to it at a high rate for 4K footage.
Credit: SanDisk
Peak Design Capture Clip and POV Kit
If you already have a backpack, fanny pack, belt, ski boots or any other device with a strap to which you want to attach a GoPro, check out Peak Design's Capture clip V3 ($50) or POV kit ($55). Easily secure your GoPro in an assortment of angles using this combination of accessories for a non-bulky, yet-secure placement.
Credit: Peak Design
Rode VideoMicro On-Camera Microphone
If you want to add better audio and narration to your videos, you may want to look at adding an external microphone. The Rode Videomicro comes with both a shock-absorbing mount and a furry windscreen and can mount to the cold shoe of an external housing.
Credit: Rode
GoPro Smart Remote
Wherever your GoPro is mounted — on your bike's handlebars, outside your car attached to a windshield or strapped to the top of your helmet — the GoPro smart remote allows you to control multiple cameras simultaneously to start and stop recording. The screen mirrors the camera's screen for quick confirmation of camera status.
Credit: GoPro
Western Digital My Passport Ultra/Wireless SSD
If you're in the field and happen to fill up your microSD card, you have a few options: replace it with a secondary card, move footage onto a laptop (if you have one with you) or save footage onto an external drive. If your laptop hard drive is nearly full, like mine is, try the WD My Passport Ultra, available in a 1TB model now ($69) or with up to 4TB ($129) later this fall. For a seamless experience, WD offers the $289 My Passport wireless SSD, which can copy an SD card onto the drive with one touch using the built-in card reader. With 10 hours of battery life, bumpers to prevent drive failure and built-in Wi-Fi, this accessory is an easy choice.
Credit: Western Digital
Lume Cube Lighting Kit
While GoPro does an awesome job capturing footage on bright, sunny days, it's less than ideal in darker environments. With the Lume Cube lighting kit, however, you can easily mount two of these durable, waterproof lights and a GoPro onto the bar. Connect the whole setup to any grip, pole or other mount of your choosing. Whether you're capturing friends at a party or using the GoPro as a blogging setup, this is a perfect option for shedding a little bit of light on things.
Credit: Lume
FeiyuTech WG2 Wearable Gimbal
Some action sports make it harder to get smooth footage, even with the new image stabilization offered in the Hero7. Adding a motorized gimbal helps keep footage crystal clear, even with bumps and shaking. FeiyuTech's WG2 gimbal can be mounted on bike handlebars or even a ski helmet for the ultimate in smooth footage. Additionally, it can help you take some pretty sweet panning time-lapse images.
Credit: FeiyuTech
Knekt KSD6ss Dome Port
If you find yourself spending time in a clear lake or the ocean in the Caribbean with your GoPro, you should take advantage of the unique split view, which places half of the lens above and the other half below the water line. The Knekt Dome connects to your GoPro mounted in the Super Suit to create these stunning images.
Credit: Knekt
Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2019
With all of these exciting accessories, you will hopefully capture some great footage of your adventures. But don't forget — you still need to edit that footage to make it into something watchable. Use Adobe Premiere Elements 2019 to add some captions, music and transitions. With the Easy setting, the software will guide you through the whole process.
Credit: Adobe