Best PlayStation VR Games

Werewolves Within

If you've ever wanted to play a virtual version of the Mafia party game (also known as Werewolf), Werewolves Within is right up your alley. You can play online with up to seven other players and can get randomly assigned as one of several roles. If you are a villager, you must analyze clues to help find the werewolf. If you are a werewolf, your job is to convince the villagers not to pitchfork you. You can also be a deviant, whose job is to get people to falsely accuse you, or even a saint (who knows who the werewolf is and has to convince everyone else to vote correctly). The graphics are appropriately cartoonish, and the fun, low-stakes, cooperative style of play is guaranteed to keep the party going for hours.