Best PlayStation VR Games
Playing games on your PlayStation 4 is already fun, but thanks to PlayStation VR headset, you can take your gaming experience to the next level. As the only console-based virtual reality headset on the market, PlayStation is doing what it does best -- delivering a cadre of games that are fun and entertaining with the added benefit of being totally immersive. The following games are the best that the PSVR has to offer so far.
Resident Evil 7
The latest entry in the Resident Evil series is a departure from the norm, but making that change was definitely a good decision. This survival horror game uses first-person perspective to deliver maximum scares. The regular version is scary enough, but being totally immersed in the creepy, derelict mansion just makes the jump scares that much more frightening. Thankfully, you'll still use the PS4 controller to move around and direct the camera, so there's no worry about running from an enemy and accidentally hitting a wall.
SuperHyperCube
This addictive puzzle game may seem easy, but it requires quite a bit of spatial reasoning. The premise is simple: You have a figure made of cubes and have to find a way to fit it through an oddly shaped hole. However, as the levels advance, the figure gets more and more complicated, and you have less time to discern how to position it. The graphics are stunning, the audio is excellent, and the game makes great use of VR by allowing you to look past the figure and plan out how to best rotate your mass of cubes. SuperHyperCube is guaranteed to keep you at the edge of your seat for hours!
Driveclub VR
Driveclub VR places you directly in the driver's seat, providing a fun and carefree racing experience. You can choose from over 80 cars and race on more than 100 tracks in different locales from Norway to Chile. The VR experience is pretty immersive and allows you to look in all directions. Similar to the regular version, you can play various time trials and event missions, but the races and online multiplayer are what will keep you returning to this title.
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
A spin-off of the popular survival-horror-interactive drama, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood is a literal hell ride that places you on a roller coaster and has you shooting at various enemies based on phobias. Much like its predecessor, Rush of Blood is full of jump scares that in VR are potentially pants-wetting. While you can use the regular controller to blast away baddies, the motion-tracking PS Move controllers are recommended for a smoother experience.
Eagle Flight
Combining marvelous visuals with great controls, Eagle Flight is a riveting experience. You are cast in the role of an eagle flying through a post-humanity landscape and engaging in a variety of missions ranging from fighting other animals (such as vultures and bats) to building a nest. Use head motions to control your flight and use your controller to adjust your speed and to attack your foes. In addition to mission mode, there's also a fun capture-the-flag multiplayer mode and a free-flight mode.
Batman: Arkham VR
Get underneath the cowl of the famed Caped Crusader in this fun VR game. Using the PS Move controls adds to the experience, allowing you to use some of Batman's famous gadgets, like the grapnel gun and batarangs. Although Arkham VR's focus is more on detective work (which is stellar, by the way), the game still provides many action sequences, including the ability to toss batarang or two. The game is relatively short, but the story is fascinating and the ability to step into Batman's shoes and move around as him is highly appealing.
RIGS: Mechanized Combat League
If you're a fan of robotic blood sports, RIGS: Mechanized Combat League will be right up your alley. Sit in the cockpit of a weaponized mech and demolish your foes in a variety of matchups, including a death match and a basketball-like match. Each selectable mech has different advantages and disadvantages, and a lot of the fun comes from discovering each RIG's unique abilities. The PS controls are pretty intuitive, and the ability to look around via the VR headset makes for a fun experience.
Kismet
Kismet is actually a combination of three minigames all linked together via your interactions with the eponymous host. Enter your birthdate and choose from among having a tarot card reading, checking your horoscope or playing a board game called Ur. Kismet's visuals are stunning and effectively set a mystic mood. Plus, the ability to connect with a fortune-teller is a really nice touch.
Rez Infinite
This funky rail shooter places you in the role of an avatar destroying viruses and firewalls in order to save and reboot an AI named Eden. The trippy graphics and techno-music score make Rez feel very futuristic, like a '90s version of internet surfing. The use of VR further gives you the feeling that you truly exist in this virtual world. It's also highly recommended that you play with headphones, so you get a fully immersive experience.
Lethal VR
In Lethal VR, you are a trainee shooting your way through 30 different challenges. All of your enemies are literally practice targets and have to be both quick on the draw and attentive enough to avoid shooting innocent, friendly targets (such as old ladies). The control scheme is easy to understand, and PSVR allows you to see in 180 degrees. The variation of challenges and the fast-paced gameplay give the game a high-replay value.
Thumper
An interesting hybrid of driving and rhythm gaming, Thumper offers a unique and psychedelic experience. The controls are very simple; they involve pressing or holding buttons to the beat and using your joystick to avoid damaging your beetle vehicle. At the end of each track, you get a number and letter score. The VR headset adds a different layer of immersion and aids in your experience of this fast-paced and trippy world.
Robinson: The Journey
Robinson: The Journey is an intense first-person adventure that involves a boy named Robin who crash-lands on an alien planet alongside his hovering robo-sphere, HIGS, and explores a terrain full of dinosaurs and other dangers. The graphics are simply gorgeous and give the game a proper sense of scale, enhancing the feeling of being a young child alone in a large world. In addition, the control scheme is simple to grasp and, thankfully, the motions aren't at a fast pace, so you'll avoid feeling of disorientation.
NBA 2KVR Experience
Step into the shoes of an NBA all-star in this fast-paced basketball simulation game. NBA 2KVR Experience offers a series of minigames, from a classic buzzer beater to a game in which you have to ricochet a basketball off different targets to sink it in the hoop. Thankfully, the targeting is forgiving and the control scheme feels intuitive. Plus, you can enhance your experience with Gatorade power-ups that can augment your accuracy, speed and stamina.
EVE: Gunjack
EVE: Gunjack is an exciting space shooter that places you in the cockpit of a turret and has you blasting away at asteroid space pirates looking to loot your ore. With the VR headset, you can use your head to adjust your aim and hit enemies. The game's levels go by pretty quickly, but provide a good challenge.
Catlateral Damage
Catlateral Damage is a cutesy, offbeat game that casts you as a mischievous feline with one mission in mind: knock over everything! The VR gives the game a proper sense of scale and lets you get fully engrossed in the role of a cranky kitty. Various power-ups include catnip, and you can also unlock adorable cat photos. This game is perfect for the player who can haz cheezburger.
Werewolves Within
If you've ever wanted to play a virtual version of the Mafia party game (also known as Werewolf), Werewolves Within is right up your alley. You can play online with up to seven other players and can get randomly assigned as one of several roles. If you are a villager, you must analyze clues to help find the werewolf. If you are a werewolf, your job is to convince the villagers not to pitchfork you. You can also be a deviant, whose job is to get people to falsely accuse you, or even a saint (who knows who the werewolf is and has to convince everyone else to vote correctly). The graphics are appropriately cartoonish, and the fun, low-stakes, cooperative style of play is guaranteed to keep the party going for hours.
Headmaster
The term "use your head" is taken to its literal extreme with Headmaster, a fun series of soccer minigames. Your job is to head-butt footballs into various targets in order to earn high scores. The VR headset controls are smooth, and the game's lighthearted humor complements some of the sillier missions, such as heading dynamite-strapped balls into a target. And for its relatively low price, Headmaster is a delightfully surprising gem.
The Brookhaven Experiment
In this action-horror game, you are armed with a flashlight and can use various weapons to protect yourself from a horde of horrors. Thanks to the dark color pallet, the atmosphere continuously elicits a feeling of impending doom, and the enemies look appropriately terrifying. The game supports 360-degree motion, which make firefights more intense as enemies can come from behind to take you down. And although the game is not particularly deep, the feelings of excitement and dread can provide hours of fun.
Dexed
Become a master elementalist in this fun first-person shooter. Using your Move controllers, you can shoot either fire or ice balls at enemies. The game has a cool lock-on feature to help you make your shots count. The environments are marvelously designed, and you can further appreciate them in the game's Zen mode, which lets you cruise through the settings. Dexed is a great achievement that promises to be an engaging experience at a low price.
Carnival Games VR
Carnival Games is a perfect game to break out at a party. Consisting of a series of minigames, Carnival Games gives you all the fun of roaming through a theme park without the long lines or unpleasant smells. The available games vary from Skee-Ball to an on-rails haunted house shooter. The graphics are colorful and bright, and the ticket rewards system allows you to unlock more minigames and prizes. You can also play these games sitting down instead of standing up if you want to avoid any VR-induced queasiness.