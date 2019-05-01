Killer Deal: Philips Hue 2-Pack Bundle $50 Off

If you've always wanted to have smart lights in your home, this Philips Hue starter kit is an excellent way to start.

Amazon currently has the Philips Hue 2-Pack Premium Smart Light Starter Kit for $99.99. That's $50 off and the best price we've seen for this kit. (It's also $40 under Walmart's price). It's one of the best smart home deals we've seen to date.

The kit includes two Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance smart LED bulbs (A19) and a Philips Huge bridge. The bridge plugs into your Wi-Fi router and connects wirelessly to all of the Philips Hue lights in your house. You can then control the color temperature of the bulbs via the Philips Hue app (iOS/Android) or via an Alexa-, HomeKit-, or Google Assistant-powered smart speaker.

The bulbs can change from an intense blue-white when you're reading, to a softer yellow-white when you want to relax on the couch. They fit inside most ceiling fans, floor lamps, table lamps, and pendant lights throughout your home.

While there are less expensive smart bulbs around, we recommend the Philips Hue brand because they integrate so easily with your existing smart gadgets and offer a wide range of lighting effects and colors you can control.

It's the perfect bundle for anyone looking to give their home a colorful, smart upgrade.