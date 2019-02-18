Most Anticipated Overwatch and Fortnite Toys 2019

The time has come my fellow nerds. The powers that be at Lego, Hasbro and Funko, are launching more and more toys and collectibles of your two favorite Twitch-friendly games: Overwatch and Fortnite.



Here’s what we’re most excited to horde in our homes, and throughout the office from Toy Fair 2019.

Lego Overwatch — D.Va and Reinhardt



Lego is diving deep into Overwatch, and my favorite set so far has to be D.Va and Reinhardt, which comes with 455 pieces and is on sale now for $39.99. Both heroes have a fully buildable mech suit, and as a bonus, Reinhardt’s Rocket Hammer is completely buildable as well. The set will, of course, include two mini figures of each character as well as their smaller weapons. Despite having so many working parts, the finished product looked incredibly smooth in person.

The company also poured its effort into a Tracer vs. Widowmaker set (129 pieces, $14.99), a Hanzo vs. Genji set (197 pieces, $19.99) as well as a full on recreation of Watchpoint: Gibraltar (730 pieces, $89.99).

Overwatch Ultimate Series — Reinhardt



Speaking of Reinhardt, Hasbro is making a premium 6-inch figure of this tanky beast and it will cost $49.99 once it launches in Spring 2019. Hasbro definitely isn’t messing around with the “premium” branding because this figure just looked stunning. Reinhardt’s armor was sharp and the gray paint with yellow accents looked metallic and threatening, making the character look just as good in real life as he does in the game.

The figure comes with two accessories (one of which is his Barrier Field) and two shield stands. Hasbro is launching similar figures in its Ultimate series for Tracer, Lúcio, Sombra and Blackwatch Reyes (Reaper), but they will run for $19.99 each.

Monopoly Gamer Overwatch Collector’s Edition Game



Fortnite got its own Monopoly game not too long ago, so now it’s time for an Overwatch one! That’s right, for $49.99 (launching in Spring 2019) you can be the owner of Monopoly Gamer Overwatch Collector’s Edition. In this themed version of Monopoly, each player selects a team of three, which they use to earn points by capturing objectives across the board and even collecting loot boxes.

It’s less about hoarding all your money and more about managing your health and utilizing the provided abilities. The game includes six character tokens, six group leader cards, 16 objective cards, 9 loot box card, 4 reminder cards, 1 numbered die, 1 ability die and 90 plastic HP chips (50 fives and 40 ones).

Overwatch Funko Pops — Wrecking Ball and Bastion



Funko is dipping its hand into even more Overwatch Pops. Let me introduce you to the ever so adorable Wrecking Ball Pop! and the cute but deadly Bastion Pop! Yes, that is an adorable little hamster named Hammond that rolls around in an actual wrecking ball of destruction, and yes, that is a killer robot named Bastion bonding with an adorable little birdy.

These cute-as-hell Pops are currently available for pre-order on Amazon for $20.72 and are slated to arrive May 26, 2019 (prices and availability differ between retailers). Time in the Funko booth did not go unrewarded. Life is good.

Overwatch Nerf Blasters — Nerf Rival Reaper Wight Edition



If you’ve never barreled your way through a mountain of Nerf darts before, why the heck not? This is the perfect time to brave a whole new world outside of Overwatch, as you’ll have the Nerf Rival Reaper Wight Edition to keep you company.

This pack includes two blasters and these deadly beauties hold 8 rounds each and can fire at a velocity of 90 feet per second. The guns come with 16 Nerf Rival rounds and feature a spring-action mechanism, ready indicators and a safety lock. It’s available now and runs for $129.99. Hasbro also launched some cheaper blasters based on the weapons of McCree ($39.99) and D.Va ($29.99) as well as Microshots ($9.99 each) based on D.Va, Torbjörn, Tracer, Mei, Roadhog and Lúcio.

Fortnite Nerf Blasters — AR-L Blaster



Fortnite is also getting a similar Nerf gun treatment. The one I got to test, and by far my favorite weapon in the game, is based on the Scar Assault Rifle aka the AR-L Blaster. It’s a single-shot rifle that’s powered by a motor. It only holds 10 darts in its clip (20 darts included), but it was rather satisfying to fire.

The top of the blaster actually has two separate sights that you can flip up and down, although it definitely did not help my accuracy. In my defense, my hands are trained to fire controllers, not Nerf guns. The AR-L Blaster will be available sometime in Spring 2019 and cost $49.99.

Fortnite Nerf Super Soaker — RL Water Blaster



When the summer rolls around, what better fun is there to be hand than blasting your friends and family with a Rocket Launcher shaped super soaker or the RL Water Blaster? To arm this beast you simply have to pull out the handle in the back and then push it back in to blast your enemies with up to 9.3 fluid ounces of water. The RL Water Blaster will retail for $19.99 and launch sometime in Spring 2019.

Fortnite Nerf Microshots



If you’re not itching to take a deep dive into a Nerf war, you can get one of the Nerf Fortnite Microshots, which is part collectible and part deadly, as it can still fire one dart at a time. There are three versions of this blaster: the TS, RL and Llama. You best believe that the Llama is our weapon of choice, and honestly, it should be yours too. You arm the blaster by simply putting a dart in the barrel, pulling the handle to prime the shot and then its game over for anyone who crosses your path at Tilted aka your office.

Between all of the Fortnite and Overwatch Nerf guns, there will be no rest for the wicked around our office. Stay tuned for more Toy Fair 2019 coverage.