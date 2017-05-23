Take $100 Off the Nikon D3400, Our Favorite DSLR

The Nikon D3400 is an excellent entry-level DSLR for budding photographers. It's capable of taking great photos in almost any situation. Although it normally sells for $499, Amazon currently offers it for $396.95, which is the lowest price it's ever been.

Given that the D3400 uses the same 24-megapixel sensor as its predecessor, images taken with this DSLR are richly saturated and appealing to the eye.

With a range of ISOs from 100 to 25,600, the D3400 offers plenty of opportunities to shoot in low light. In our tests we found that the camera does a pretty good job of holding image noise at bay while ensuring that images don't lose too much sharpness in the process.

In terms of video, you won't get 4K support, but you'll get 1080p capture at 60, 30, and 24 frames per second. We also liked Nikon's SnapBridge technology, which is a Bluetooth tech that connects your smartphone to your DSLR, thereby letting you transfer those Instagram-worthy shots seamlessly. You can transfer them as originals or as 2MP files.

Even if you're a first-time DSLR user, it's almost guaranteed that you'll get good photos out of the box. Currently $100 off, the Nikon D3400 is an excellent buy for yourself or as a gift.