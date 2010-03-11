Martin Jetpack Makes Flying Possible for $86,000

Constructed from carbon fiber composite, the Martin Jetpack weighs 250 lbs (excluding safety equipment) and is 5 ft high by 5.5 ft wide by 5 ft long. Gizmag reports it's driven by a 2.0 L V4 2 stroke engine rated at 200 hp (150 kw) and two 1.7 ft wide rotors made from carbon/Kevlar composite. It runs on regular gasoline, can reach heights of 8,000 ft and has a maximum flight time of 30 minutes.

Martin Aircraft says that as sales and production volume increase they expect the $86,000 to drop to the price of a mid-range car. According to Gizmag, a 10 percent deposit buys you a production slot for 12 months hence; progress payments are made during manufacture with final payment due on delivery.

Ordering starts later this year so check out Martin Aircraft's website for more details.