Logitech's Latest Keyboard Packs a Mighty Click

LOS ANGELES – Logitech produces premium mechanical keyboards, but doesn't use industry-standard Cherry MX key switches in most of its devices. Instead, it's relied on a homegrown type of switch called Romer-G. While Romer-G now comes in both linear and tactile flavors, the one thing it can't do is deliver a loud, satisfying click, like a Cherry MX Blue switch. Today, Logitech introduced a brand-new key switch for gamers who like to hear themselves type: the GX Blue, which sounds just as good as it feels.

(Image credit: Marshall Honorof/Tom's Guide)

I went fingers-on with the GX Blue switch in Logitech's G512 keyboard at E3 2018. First and foremost, the G512 is a stripped-down version of Logitech's excellent G513 peripheral. The G512 eschews the G513's wrist rest, extra keycaps and keycap puller tool, but also costs only $100 rather than $150. Furthermore, the G512 will be the first model of keyboard available with GX Blue keys. (The keys will eventually make their way to the G513 as well, though.)



As far as performance goes, the GX Blues have an actuation distance of 1.9 mm, a key travel of 4.0 mm and an actuation force of 50g. As such, they're more resistant than the Romer-Gs, which feels pretty good if you're the kind of player who likes a long press and a loud click. They don't feel stiff, though; the GX Blues feel springy and responsive. The loud, repetitive clicks would probably drive a housemate crazy, but to me, they felt like the perfect approximation of a typewriter. If you've been holding off on a Logitech keyboard because you want Cherry MX Blues, these are a pretty decent substitute.

I played Fortnite (for the very first time, believe it or not) and took a typing test on the G512, and the keyboard met both challenges head-on. My movement, item collection and building construction in Fortnite all felt instantaneous, and I had no trouble keeping my finger pressed down on a button constantly (for moving), or else tapping it again and again in quick succession (for picking up loot). Likewise, I scored almost 110 words on the typing test, having never used the device before.

Beyond that, the G512 has all the standard trappings of a high-end Logitech keyboard, including RGB lighting and access to the Logitech gaming software. The software itself is getting something of an upgrade, with more nuanced profiles, bigger graphics and a simpler interface. That update should go live sometime this summer.

We'll have a full review of the Logitech G512 soon, but in the meantime, rest assured that the GX Blue switches live up to Logitech's usual high standards. If you buy one, just be courteous about typing late at night when your loved ones are trying to sleep.

