Life After Sony Connect

Introduction

It's a lovely machine. Doesn't it deserve better software?

The Connect software package, now bundled with new additions from the Network Walkman (NW) range, was intended by Sony to keep up with iTunes.

As brand recognition associated with portable audio continues to slip from the Walkman camp to that of the iPod, Sony's less-than-user-friendly software has needed an update. Sadly, the current Connect player has left users without the ability to even add music without risking losing all the data on their players. So we're going to take a look at some alternatives to this flawed platform.

Join our discussion on this topic