iOS 8 Security Tips to Keep Your Data Safe

Intro to iOS 8 security

The latest version of Apple's mobile operating system, iOS 8, brings many improvements to the iPhone and iPad user experience, but experts are particularly impressed with its security offerings.

iOS 8 comes installed on the new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, and many older Apple devices can also upgrade to it: the iPhone 4s, iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, iPod touch 5th generation, iPad 2, iPad with Retina display, iPad Air, iPad mini and iPad mini with Retina display.

Many of iOS 8's new security features are enabled by default, so you won't have to worry about setting them up. But that doesn't mean you're good to go just yet. Follow these tips to make sure your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch is as secure as it can be. (And to keep Macs safe, check out our page on the best Mac antivirus software.)