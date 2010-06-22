Apple: We Can Collect, Share Your Precise Location

This is more of warning from Apple to iPhone and iPad users, letting them know how their data can be used. If you have an Android device, you're probably used to seeing which applications use your location before you download them. If you have an iPhone, you might remember that some applictions launch with a little pop-up that says, "This application wants to use your location," and it's up to you whether you allow access or not.

The latest clause in Apple's privacy policy states that some applications require access to your location and Apple reserves the right to collect that information and share it with the maker of that app.

Some location-based services offered by Apple, such as the MobileMe “Find My iPhone” feature, require your personal information for the feature to work."

Though this seems reasonable, especially because users are opting into the location-based service in the first place, some seem to think this could land Apple in trouble. Similar to the situation Facebook ended up in when it changed its privacy policy or Google when it announced that it had accidentally collected data from routers using Google Street View cars, PC World's Ian Paul says the amended policy could result in backlash from users.