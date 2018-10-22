Bad News: The Huawei Mate 20 Pro Is Skipping the U.S.

Huawei's Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are among the most impressive smartphones unveiled this year. But if you're hoping to actually use them in the U.S., it looks like you'll be out of luck.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In a statement to Business Insider on Monday (Oct. 22), a Huawei spokesperson said that the company will not sell the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro in the U.S. this year. The spokesperson added, however, that there's a possibility of you being able to use GSM-compatible international versions of the phone on American networks. Specifically, those versions would work on AT&T or T-Mobile networks.

That's not at all good news for smartphone shoppers that had hoped to get their hands on what appears to be the most interesting and impressive Android smartphone of the year.

Huawei's Mate 20 comes with a 6.5-inch LCD screen and a triple-lens camera on the back with 12-, 16-, and 8-megapixel sensors. It runs on the powerful Kirin 980 processor and offers up to 6GB of RAM.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro, however, has a 6.4-inch OLED screen and its three rear-facing cameras have 40-, 20-, and 8-megapixel sensors. The Mate 20 Pro similarly runs on the Kirin 980 and has 128GB of storage. The standard model comes with 6GB of RAM, but you can bump it to 8GB.



From a design perspective, the Mate 20 series is downright gorgeous, with a gradient finish on the back that's sure to impress. There's also a teardrop notch on the front, which gives the effect of no notch at all.

Arguably the Mate 20 Pro's most interesting feature is its in-screen fingerprint sensor — something the industry has been waiting on for years. It also features a 3D face scanner if you'd prefer to go that route.

Still, like other high-end smartphones today, the Mate 20 series isn't cheap. The Mate 20 starts at $925 and the Mate 20 Pro will set you back $1,215 to start (based on converting Euros).

But since the phones aren't coming to the U.S., you'll need to do a little digging to get them here.