This Is Huge: Huawei Working on 6.9-inch Phone

Huawei has turned to Samsung for some help in delivering what could be a downright gigantic smartphone.



(Image credit: Huawei)

The Chinese tech giant has signed on with Samsung Display to produce a 6.9-inch OLED panel for an upcoming flagship smartphone, according to reports out of Korea. Those reports, which were earlier discovered by SamMobile and cite sources in the display industry, suggest the nearly 7-inch display would find its way to the Huawei Mate 20, a smartphone that could hit store shelves in the second half of this year.

Huawei's plan to offer such a big smartphone screen is no surprise. Smartphone makers have been offering devices with larger screens each year in a bid to give you more screen real estate. While old designs meant big screens would also translate to gigantic phones, a recent push to reduce the size of bezels surrounding the display and, in some cases, leave only a notch for the earpiece and front-facing camera, has allowed companies to bundle a bigger screen in smaller areas.

Still, a nearly 7-inch screen would be huge.

To put that size in perspective, Apple's iPhone X has a 5.8-inch screen. Samsung's Galaxy S9 tops out at 6.2 inches while the Note 8 streatches to 6.3 inches. Adding another 0.6 inches to the screen size would dictate a bigger device that might not easily fit in your pocket.



But Huawei isn't alone in looking toward a larger display for its next phone. According to reports, Samsung and Apple are also both considering pushing the boundaries on screen size.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 9 might be its biggest yet, with a screen size of 6.4 inches. Apple is also reportedly planning to launch an iPhone X Plus this year that could come with a 6.5-inch display. Neither company, however, has pushed into the 7-inch territory yet.

Huawei hasn't commented on any future plans for smartphones with big screens. But the company has been making significant strides in the Chinese smartphone market and is growing its market share elsewhere, even if its efforts to make a splash in the U.S. have run into snags. Adding a flagship with a 7-inch screen to the mixwould certainly get Huawei some attention and likely help the company attract those who don't mind spending a little extra cash.

According to the report in South Korea's The Bell, Samsung Display is promising to have the panels ready for Huawei in the third quarter. Look for the handset to launch soon after.