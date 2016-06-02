How to Capture Great Twitch Moments with Clips

Fire up any given Twitch channel, and you're bound to see something you'll want to tell your friends about. Whether you've just seen a mind-blowing multi-kill in Overwatch or just witnessed a hilarious outburst on your favorite gaming talk show, it's now easier than ever to capture and share those special moments on the popular streaming site.

Thanks to Twitch's new Clips feature, it only takes a few clicks to show off some awesome highlights from the channels you watch. The feature is steadily rolling out to Twitch users everywhere, though it currently works only on partnered channels (in other words, channels with a subscribe button). If you've got Clips, here's how to use it.

1. Fire up your Twitch channel of choice. Note that Clips is currently limited to partnered channels — if the channel you're watching has a purple Subscribe button on it, you're good to go. Also keep in mind that Clips only works with live content, and not pre-recorded videos.

2. Hover over the video player and click the Clip icon at the bottom right. A 30-second video clip from the stream will show up in a new tab. According to Twitch, Clips captures the previous 25 seconds from when you clicked, as well as five seconds after.

3. Click the next tab over to view your clip. (Here's one of mine). You can use the Twitter, Facebook and Reddit buttons at the top right to share the video to those sites, or simply copy the link and send it to a friend. Those who watch the clip will see your username at the top right, as well as links to go right to that streamer's page at the bottom. If you want to save the clip, simply right-click it and select "Save video as."

Captured any especially crazy Clips of your own? Feel free to show them off in the comments below!

Get Your Twitch Fix at Tom's Guide