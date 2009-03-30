Trending

Green Every Room, Save Lots of Money

Who said environmentally-friendly tech has to suck? We rounded up nine green gadgets and appliances that not only save money, but work extremely well.

Rounding Out The House

Circuit board clock from TerraCycle

In this economy, every little bit helps. First, we gave you tips and reviewed products that help you save money and are good for the environment by reducing your electricity bill through lighting and temperature-management improvements to your home.

Now, we’re polishing off the rest of the house. In the final stages of “greening” our home with tech, we went room by room through our house, looking for appliances that could use upgrading. Then, we searched the Web and looked at what top manufacturers had to offer in the way of new sustainable-replacement products. While some of our finds were obviously more “techie” than others, each one is an improvement over its energy-sucking ancestors, giving us yet another reason to believe that the traits of “environmentally-friendly” and “technologically-advanced” are destined to be intertwined in the future.

Green gadgets for the home range from the must-have to the nice-to-know, and as I continue to look for affordable replacement options for my power-sucking traditional appliances, it should become easier to find just the right solution. While it’s always debatable as to whether replacing your existing gear with new stuff is a green decision concept, I would argue that as your older appliances and gadgets wear out, it’s always smart to look for the most advanced and efficient gadgets to take their place.

Though we cannot tell you exactly how many dollars and cents we saved by incorporating whole-home green solutions (including the products we tested for the lighting and temperature reviews), we can say that the electricity costs have recently increased by 7% in our area. My bill? Its the same size as it ever was, meaning I'm saving at least 7%.

But this isn't just about the bottom line. The balance between green versus effective is a delicate one. A whole-home perspective can keep your room-by-room decision making in check and will guarantee that tech and sustainability are long-time partners for the future.

What follows are the products that made the most difference in our lives during a month of testing.

  • serpent1202 31 March 2009 00:50
    Temperate-Management link is broken.
  • lordfisch 31 March 2009 03:50
    Another great article in this series. Thanks for sharing your experiences!
  • Tomsguiderachel 31 March 2009 06:09
    serpent1202Temperate-Management link is broken.Fixed, thank you.
  • TwoDigital 31 March 2009 23:33
    I'm not sure what kind of clothes dryer you USED to have... my LG gives me about 25 combinations of drying heat and spin rate all the way from "no heat, no spin" to "bake and spin the heck out of the clothes." I usually use low heat with lots of air-ated (sp) spin time.
  • mateopatryk 01 April 2009 03:29
    Tomshardware rules! This exactly the kind of out of the box article that keeps me visiting this site again and again.
  • eklipz330 01 April 2009 04:35
    the warm mouse conflicts with my situation... my hands get cold, yes, but they also get sweaty.

    yes, cold and sweaty is a regular for me.
  • 01 April 2009 12:37
    5V?, the usb could output 2.5W, 5V means nothing in terms of consumption.
  • zodiacfml 02 April 2009 22:10
    interesting devices.
  • 02 April 2009 23:40
    "electricity costs have recently increased by 7% in our area. My bill? Its the same size as it ever was, meaning I'm saving at least 7%."

    Say your original bill was $100. With a 7% increase, it's now $107. So if you're still paying $100 with a new base of $107, you're paying 93.45% of the total bill, which is a savings of 6.55%. Not "at least 7%". Less than 7%. :P
  • 04 April 2009 12:48
    What a waste on the clothes spinner.. just set the washer to the high spin and you don't need to buy another device to sit in your laundry room. My mom has done it for years.
