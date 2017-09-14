Google Pixel 2 Event Set for Oct. 4

Following a week dominated by Apple's iPhones, Google is preparing to launch its second phone, the Pixel 2. We'll learn more about it on Oct 4.

Google revealed the date with a teaser video that shows people asking questions about all of the things they don't like about their existing phones (iPhones?) and a suggestion to keep it locked on Google's new announcement.

Google's "Ask More" campaign also features a website that lists the Oct. 4 date and a field to sign up for emails about the new announcement.

(Image credit: The current Pixel XL. Credit: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide)

Google's current phones, the Pixel and Pixel XL, went on sale on the same date last year. These were the first Android phones to be completely designed and sold by the company, rather than its Android partners.



Leaks suggest that the Pixel 2 will be built by HTC with a squeezable frame, while the Pixel XL 2 will be based on LG's V30 smartphone, with dual cameras and a bezel-free display. Based on the video, we're expecting some major upgrades to Google Assistant, as well.