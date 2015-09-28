Google Nexus 5X and 6P Rumors: It's All But Official

While we'll have to wait until Google's event tomorrow to make it official, the amount of leaks and highly probable rumors have given us almost a full rundown of the next two Nexus phones: the 5.2-inch Nexus 5X and the 5.7 Nexus 6P.

Nexus 5X

In order to differentiate the new 5-inch Nexus from LG and the 2013 Nexus 5, Google has added an X to the new model. Based on a premature post on Amazon India, we now know almost all of the Nexus 5X's important specs which includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor, 2GB of RAM, storage starting a 16GB and a 5.2-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS display. There's also a 5-megaixel camera in front complemented by a 12.3-MP shooter in back, both of which should be enhanced by the Camera 2 updates that are coming in Android 6.0 (which will be pre-installed on the Nexus 5X).

The 5X looks to have a 2700 mAh battery, which when combined with the energy efficiency improvements in Android 6.0, may result in longer battery life than Samsung's Galaxy S6, which has a slightly smaller but higher-res 2560 x 1440 5.1-inch display and just a 2550 mAh battery.

Like most flagship phones this year, the Nexus 5X also features a fingerprint reader so you can unlock your phone or an app with a single touch, although on the 5X, it's mounted on the back instead of the front. Lastly, the 5X includes a reversible USB Type-C port, so you won't have to worry about plugging the cord in the "right" way when it comes to recharging or connecting to a computer or external display. It should be available in the traditional white and black, along with an exciting new ice blue color option.

Nexus 6P

Like the 5X, the new Huawei-made Nexus 6P gets a letter added to its name to prevent any confusion with the existing Nexus 6 from Motorola. Thanks to documents uploaded to Imgur today, we have a nearly perfect summary of what's coming on the the 6P. With a display measuring 5.7-inches across, the 6P is a fair bit smaller than the 5.96-inch vanilla Nexus 6 while still retaining a 2560 x 1440 WQHD resolution. According to Android Police's Artem Russakovskii, the 6P's screen will also be of the AMOLED variety, which means you will get more saturated colors and deeper blacks than the IPS screen on the Nexus 5X.

As far as specs go, your getting Qualcomm's latest processor, the Snapdragon 810 v2.1, storage options of 32GB, 64GB or 128GB, a sizable 3450 mAh battery, reversible USB Type-C port and Android 6.0 Marshmallow. There's also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor below the black band hiding 6P's camera. The leaked Imgur slides also claim that the 6P is the first all-metal Nexus flagship and that it will come in four difference color options: aluminum, graphite, frost and gold (although gold may be available only in Japan for now).

According to Android Police, the Nexus 5X and 6P should be available for pre-order (online only) starting September 29 for $380 and $500 respectively, although there's no information yet on an official ship date. To see how accurate these rumors end up being, stay tuned to Tom's Guide as we go on-site at Google's Android Event tomorrow in San Francisco.