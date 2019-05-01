Killer Deal: Google Home Mini Now Just $29

Mother's Day is right around the corner and if you want to make your mom's life easier, we've found the perfect Mother's Day tech gift.

For a limited time, Walmart has the Google Home Mini smart speaker on sale for $29. That's $20 off its regular price and just $4 shy of its all-time price low (which we saw on Black Friday).

Google's smart speaker can read out the day's news, control other smart home devices, or stream your mom's favorite playlist. It's powered by Google Assistant and sports a built-in microphone that allows for hands-free operation.

In our Google Home Mini review we loved the speaker's attractive design, audio quality, and its ability to control Android TVs and Chromecast devices. In terms of audio quality, we also like that the Google Home Mini blows the Echo Dot out of the water.

The Google Home Mini will be on sale through May 16 at 2:59am ET.