New Galaxy S9 Renders Shed Light on Color Options

The steady stream of Galaxy S9 leaks keeps flowing, and now it looks like we have a clearer picture of the flagship's design.





(Image credit: Poetic/BGR)

Case maker Poetic has published renderings of what it says, will be the cases it'll make available to Galaxy S9 owners when the handset launches in March. And while it's impossible to confirm whether the device in question is really the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, it sheds some light on exactly what Samsung might have planned in the coming weeks.

The Poetic renderings, which were earlier reported on by BGR, seem to suggest that the Galaxy S9's bezels might be a bit thinner than last year's models. While the top bezel appears to be about the same size as what you'd find in the Galaxy S8, the Galaxy S9's bottom bezel looks to be thinner than last year's version. Since there's been some debate over whether Samsung is keeping the same bezel size or opting for thinner options, however, it's unknown if Poetic is right here.

Beyond that, not much has changed. But in addition to a black model, Poetic suggests Samsung is also planning gray and an Orchid Silver version that has a purple hue to it.

Not much (if anything) has changed around the sides of the Galaxy S9. The same volume, power, and Bixby buttons are there, and the handset in the image appears to be about the same thickness as the Galaxy S8. It's perhaps also worth noting that the Poetic cases suggest Samsung will keep the headphone jack in the Galaxy S9.

The rear of the Galaxy S9 is where things have changed most.

The rendering from Poetic suggests Samsung will indeed offer a dual-lens array in the Galaxy S9+. As expected, those cameras will be arranged vertically and a physical fingerprint sensor will sit beneath them, making it easier to reach and reducing the chances of smudging the lens. The flash and sensors will sit to the right of the cameras, according to the rendering.

The renderings come after Samsung announced on Wednesday (Jan. 24) plans to hold a special press event unveiling its Galaxy S9 ahead of Mobile World Congress on Feb. 25. Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy S9 in mid-March.