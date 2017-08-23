Leaked: This Is the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 unveiling is just hours away, but the company might have already let the details slip.

The folks over at MobileFun this morning informed Tom's Guide that they've received "official" images from Samsung detailing what the Galaxy Note 8 and its cases will look like. And if the images are legitimate, it appears everything we thought we knew about Samsung's smartphone is coming.

First up, the cases reveal that Samsung is planning several colors for the Galaxy Note 8, including a traditional black, blue, champagne, and a purple-like color. And as expected, the device will come with a design similar to that of the Galaxy S8 line, complete with a curved screen and small bezels at the top and bottom.

As with the Galaxy S8, the Galaxy Note 8's design leaves no room for a physical home button. But rather than ditch a fingerprint sensor, Samsung has opted to move it to the rear panel next to its cameras. According to the Samsung images, the sensor is sitting next to the rear-facing flash, giving it a little (but not nearly enough) distance between it and the lenses.

Arguably the biggest difference between the Galaxy Note 8 and the Galaxy S8 line is Samsung's camera choice on the back. Rather than going with a single-lens camera like it did in the Galaxy S8, the Galaxy Note 8 apparently comes with a dual-lens layout with horizontally aligned shooters, according to the leaked images.

The MobileFun images still don't answer some other pressing questions, including what kind of enhancements Samsung has planned for its S Pen stylus and exactly what will be running inside. MobileFun also doesn't share when the Galaxy Note 8 itself might launch, but does say that its cases will be available within the next couple of weeks.

Luckily, we won't need to wait long: Samsung is slated to kick off its Galaxy Note 8 unveiling at 11 a.m. ET this morning, where it will reveal all the details on its smartphone.

Be sure to check back around then for Tom's Guide's complete coverage of the announcement.