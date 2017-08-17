Note 8 Booklet Leak Confirms Hottest Features

The official brochure for Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 has leaked online, confirming many of the most tantalizing features we've heard about.

(Image credit: Ausdroid)

The folks over at Australian Android site Ausdroid have obtained the brochure, which shows a Galaxy Note 8 in all its glory. The device comes with a design reminiscent of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, complete with a curved screen and thin bezels at the top and bottom that leave no room for the physical home button.

According to the brochure, the Galaxy Note 8 will come with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED screen and will support the S Pen stylus. There are also dual rear-facing camera lenses with 2x optical zoom. And like the Galaxy S8, the Galaxy Note 8 will ship with "fast wireless charging" and an iris scanner for security.

If all of that sounds familiar, it's because all of those features have been tipped in rumors over the past several months. Indeed, the Galaxy Note 8 is one of the worst-kept secrets in the smartphone industry.

MORE: Galaxy Note 8 Rumors: Features, Price, Release Date and More

For its part, Samsung has confirmed that it's working on a new Galaxy Note and has said that it will unveil the smartphone on Aug. 23 at a press event in New York City.

It's impossible to say for sure whether the brochure, which was earlier reported on by BGR, is the real deal. But considering the features in question have been rumored for so long, there's reason to believe what we're looking at in the brochure is what users can expect from the smartphone.

Look for all the final details on the Galaxy Note 8 on Aug. 23.