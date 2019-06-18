Trending

There's Now a Nerf Fortnite Rocket Launcher (and Four Other New Guns)

By Fortnite  

Hasbro’s new Fornite collection is coming out on August 1.

Hasbro wants you to buy more Nerf Fornite stuff and of course you need some of this air-launched action based on the actual in-game weapons. Because Nerf and Fornite, that’s why.

The toys will be available on August 1 everywhere where they sell toys, ready to annoy anyone at the pool or beach. You can also preorder them now on Amazon.

I wouldn’t mind getting the Nerf Fornite RL Blaster myself — a $30 rocket launcher that fires one large projectile. Seen at the top of this post, it comes with two Nerf Fortnite Elite rockets.

This one is the Nerf Fornite HC-E Mega Blaster, single-shot front-loading gun with three included darts for $15.

The $10 Nerf Fortnite MicroShots Battle Bus Blaster is inspired by the battle bus in the game and comes with two darts.

Then there’s the $10 Nerf Fortnite MicroShots AR-L Blaster, which can fire one of the two darts included at a time for $10.

And finally there’s the Nerf Fortnite MicroShots HC-R Blaster, which fires Nerf Elite darts just like the other blaster models for $10.

Frankly, what I really want is a functional Fortnite flamethrower that fires swarms of Nerf projectiles. Made of explosive napalm.

Credit: Hasbro

