Destiny 2: PC, PS4 or Xbox One?

For some Destiny 2 fans, the biggest challenge won't be taking down Ghaul and his Red Legion; it'll be deciding which platform to play the game on.

Bungie's online space shooter is finally available on PC after hitting PS4 and Xbox One in September. If you've yet to jump in on consoles, you might be wondering how the PC version stacks up. And even if you've already taken down the Red Legion on PS4 or Xbox One, you might be wondering if the PC version's performance perks make the game worth buying a second time.

To help you figure out where to best spend your time shooting up squishy aliens in Bungie's rich sci-fi universe, here's a quick breakdown of how the three versions of Destiny 2 compare.

PS4 and Xbox One

If you want access to as much Destiny 2 content as possible, go with the PS4 version if you can.

Like the original game, Destiny 2 will have a variety of PS4-exclusive content, including a special Strike mission, an exclusive Crucible map and various pieces of gear. These items likely won't hit Xbox One until late next year. Destiny 2 is also confirmed to get 4K support on the PS4 Pro; Bungie has been silent on whether the game will get a similar treatment on the Xbox One X.

That said, the Xbox One version is no slouch. You still get the same core game (which includes a campaign mode, co-op Strikes and tons of competitive multiplayer options), just without some of the bells and whistles of the PS4 edition. Both the PS4 and Xbox One versions run at a locked 30 frames per second.

PC

If you have a powerful gaming PC, you'll be treated to the best-looking and best-performing version of Destiny 2 out there. The PC version of Destiny 2 has no framerate cap and can be cranked to whatever resolution your system and monitor can handle. You can totally enjoy the game at 4K and 60 fps (or more) if you've got the right specs.

Destiny 2 also reaps the benefits of most modern PC games, including highly adjustable graphics settings and 21:9 monitor support for folks with crazy ultrawide displays. Naturally, PC is the only place you can play Destiny 2 with a mouse and keyboard.

Having played the Destiny 2 beta on both console and PC, the jump from 30 to 60 fps alone is truly significant — everything just looks and plays so much smoother. On the other hand, buying or building a PC that can run Destiny 2 at its optimal settings could end up running you close to $1,500, so you're paying for the extra performance.

Bottom Line

Regardless of where you'll be playing Destiny 2, you'll enjoy the same epic cinematic story, wealth of co-op and competitive modes and troves of sweet, sweet loot. The PS4 version has some exclusive extras and the PC version offers the best potential performance, but at the end of the day, Desriny 2 is the same great space shooter no matter where you play it.

Destiny 2 is ultimately a game meant to be enjoyed with other people, and no bonus content or graphical benefits are more important than picking the platform your friends are on. Those co-op missions and intense multiplayer matches will be a lot more fun if you're doing them with your crew, regardless of whether the game is cranked up to 4K or not.

Image Credit: Bungie