Dell Inspiron 23 All-in-One Touts RealSense Camera

LAS VEGAS - Intel's RealSense 3D camera is finding its way to a range of all-in-one PCs, and now it's Dell's turn to get in on the fun. Available now for $1,599, Dell's Inspiron 23 desktop touts a slick design and uses Intel's 3D camera to provide a variety of neat gaming and 3D-scanning experiences.





The Inspiron 23 packs a 23-inch 1080p display, which looks bright and colorful when both playing games and perusing the tiled Windows Start menu. The machine's attractive, thin display is flexible enough to almost be folded down flat, and is supported by a rectangular silver base that packs the PC's speakers and provides easy access to its ports. I was pleased I wasn't forced to reach toward the back of the monitor to plug in accessories, as is common in many all-in-ones.

While it looks great, the Inspiron 23's big draw is its Intel RealSense 3D camera, which allows for things like detailed gesture and depth tracking as well as 3D scanning. I played some Warrior's Wave -- a game that forces you to use your hands to guide a group of tiny characters to their goal -- and the Inspiron's camera translated my hand motions quickly and accurately. RealSense has a range of utility, from turning your face into a 3D avatar to creating a virtual green screen when video chatting with friends.

The Inspiron 23 isn't the only Dell machine with RealSense technology, but the camera's depth-tracking capabilities is perhaps best suited for the type of big, built-in display that only an all-in-one can provide. We like what we've seen of the Inspiron 23 so far, and look forward to seeing how it stacks up with other RealSense desktops such as the HP Sprout and Lenovo B50.